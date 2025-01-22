SLATHER SPF Reminds Aussies ‘The Sun Is Not Your Friend’ In Slightly Terrifying Spot Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN & Haven’t You Done Well

SICKDOGWOLFMAN’s newly launched Australian SPF brand, SLATHER, has debuted a brand spot made in collaboration with Haven’t You Done Well, founded by the comedy group, Aunty Donna.

The film builds on the brand’s anti-category positioning – ‘The sun is not your friend’, by playfully presenting ‘the sun’ as a character that, despite our nation’s love for it, doesn’t always have the best intentions when it comes to your skin.

Australia is a giant desert island, sitting under a depleted ozone layer, that gets bombarded with some of the highest UV radiation levels on the planet. And despite this, studies show that fewer than 3 in 10 Australians use sunscreen regularly. Dropping to 1 in 5 when it comes to men. Which has led to men making up the majority of that no.1 skin cancer ranking. SLATHER has already begun tapping into this market via two in-house animations and will continue its push to engage this demographic on the importance of looking after yourself in the sun and Australia at large.

The spot was made with Haven’t You Done Well’s director duo, Will & Sej, Production Alley’s Rodney Lowe for sound, and a whole host of legends you should absolutely get onboard for your next job.

And, of course, protect yourself from the sun’s UV rays by picking up some SLATHER @ slather.com.au

