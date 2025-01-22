CampaignsFeaturedNewsletter

SLATHER SPF Reminds Aussies ‘The Sun Is Not Your Friend’ In Slightly Terrifying Spot Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN & Haven’t You Done Well

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

SICKDOGWOLFMAN’s newly launched Australian SPF brand, SLATHER, has debuted a brand spot made in collaboration with Haven’t You Done Well, founded by the comedy group, Aunty Donna.

The film builds on the brand’s anti-category positioning – ‘The sun is not your friend’, by playfully presenting ‘the sun’ as a character that, despite our nation’s love for it, doesn’t always have the best intentions when it comes to your skin.

Australia is a giant desert island, sitting under a depleted ozone layer, that gets bombarded with some of the highest UV radiation levels on the planet. And despite this, studies show that fewer than 3 in 10 Australians use sunscreen regularly. Dropping to 1 in 5 when it comes to men. Which has led to men making up the majority of that no.1 skin cancer ranking. SLATHER has already begun tapping into this market via two in-house animations and will continue its push to engage this demographic on the importance of looking after yourself in the sun and Australia at large.

The spot was made with Haven’t You Done Well’s director duo, Will & Sej, Production Alley’s Rodney Lowe for sound, and a whole host of legends you should absolutely get onboard for your next job.

And, of course, protect yourself from the sun’s UV rays by picking up some SLATHER @ slather.com.au

Credits

Agency: SICKDOGWOLFMAN

Production: Haven’t You Done Well

Directors: Will & Sej

Producer: Tessa Mansfield-Hung

Producer: Lauren Nichols

Executive Producer: Georgia Mappin

Executive Producer: Tom Rickard

Production Manager/Post Producer: Louise Todd-Smith

2nd AC / Production Assistant: Lucy Bain

DOP: Marcus Cropp

1st AC: Harry Huggins

Gaffer: Corey Clement

Best Boy: Luca Muscato

Sound Recordist: Brendan Muller

Production Designer: Joe Patten

Production Assistant: Max Krywulak

Wardrobe: Brynne Lowen

SFX Makeup: Tania de Ross

Editor: Will & Sej

VFX: Josh Regoli

Colourist: Daniel Witt (Moodlab)

Sound: Rodney Lowe (Production Alley)

Related posts:

  1. Drumstick Launches New ‘Classic’ Campaign Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN
  2. “The Possibilities Are Endless”: Former FIFA Women’s World Cup Marketer Kim Anderson Joins Octagon Australia As Managing Director
  3. OMO’s Latest Campaign ‘Comeback Again. And Again’ Via 303 MullenLowe Is An Ode To Sport & Dirt
  4. Australian Mushrooms & Thinkerbell’s Latest Campaign Unveils The ‘Shaker Bag Mushrooms’ To Make You Go Mmmmm
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Furbzilla
‘Furbzilla’ Terrifies Londoners In Bizarre Shoe Spot
Mark “MG” Geyer To Join 2GB & Nine Radio On Three-Year Deal
Commonwealth Bank is Australia's most valuable brand.
CommBank Overtakes Woolies As Australia’s Most Valuable Brand
Catch Standalone Operations To Cease In Q4 2025
Register Lost your password?