Skincare Company Bioderma Refreshes Brand

French skincare company BIODERMA has unveiled a new visual identity that reflects the brand’s dedication to skin health, built upon a 45-year legacy of dermatological innovation.

Subtle yet significant, BIODERMA’s new era marks the introduction of a new modernised logo and streamlined packaging with a design that visually reflects BIODERMA’s mission to respect and strengthen the skin’s natural health with effective dermatological solutions.

Its brand ethos and offering remains steadfast – a range of efficacious products that have been dermatologically tested and formulated to target all skin concerns.

BIODERMA’s head of marketing Karen Dooley said: “This exciting new brand platform is about recognising BIODERMA’s commitment to revealing the intelligence of the skin, and is designed to reinforce our unique expertise in science and dermatology. We are excited to unveil our reinvented brand identity in 2025 and look forward to seeing this roll out in stores locally over the coming months.”

At the heart of the BIODERMA brand is its commitment to ecobiology – a unique approach which respects and honours the skin’s natural ecosystem to preserve optimal skin health.

A contraction of the words “ecosystem” and “biology”, this approach is driven by an understanding that the ecosystems of the skin (biology, physiology), of individuals (lifestyle), and of the planet, are inextricably linked and interact with one another. Ecobiology was born from this dynamic vision, radically different to traditional cosmetics, this scientific approach is based on respect for the skin and knowledge of its biology.

Based on these principles, BIODERMA’s uniquely formulated products support all skin types to adapt to their environment. To do so, it empowers the skin to draw on its own resources to act not only on the symptoms, but the causes of its imbalances, ultimately recovering and strengthening its natural functions.

BIODERMA’s dermatological products are formulated and produced in France. A single site in Aix- en-Provence is responsible for all of NAOS’s research & development activities, resulting in unique ecobiological expertise and quality.

BIODERMA is part of NAOS’ universal ambition and has made a specific commitment to make dermatology accessible to the widest possible public, with care and attention, remaining attentive to all skin sensitivities.

The BIODERMA product range is available in Australia and New Zealand via retailers including Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, Adore Beauty and selected pharmacies and specialty retailers. The new packaging will roll out gradually throughout the year. New logo and packaging, same loved formulas.