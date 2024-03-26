Six in 10 Aussies Listen To The Same Radio Station

A new YouGov poll has found that radio spots are the third most engaging ads behind online and TV.

Sixty per cent of Australians claim they always listen to the same radio station a YouGov study about radio listening habits has revealed.

Over the past month, radio audiences tuned into several stations with 16 per cent listening to ABC News Radio.

Triple M was the next most popular station, attracting 13 per cent of those polled followed by Triple J. Local commercial radio stations as a whole (outside of our named options) caught the attention of 14 per cent of the audience.

The poll also asked Australians about which form of advertising caught their attention. Online ads came out on top, chosen by 49 per cent of the audience, followed by TV (41 per cent), radio (26 per cent) and outdoor billboards (19 per cent).

The YouGov poll doesn’t match the latest radio ratings survey produced by the GfK. It found that 2GB was the top-rated radio station followed by Smooth FM.