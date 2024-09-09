AdvertisingNewsletter

Sitecore Expands Its Asia Pacific Team With Stuart O’Neill Taking ANZ Helm

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Zac Lin, Sitecore’s area vice president for Asia.
Zac Lin, Sitecore’s area vice president for Asia.

Sitecore has announced the appointment of Stuart O’Neill and Zac Lin to key positions in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Sitecore has long been committed to serving customers in Asia-Pacific,” said Dave O’Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. “The region is home to many of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing organisations. We’re rapidly innovating our DXP and continuously scaling to give these brands’ marketers the power to build digital experiences based on their evolving business needs”.

Stuart O’Neill takes the helm as area vice president for Australia and New Zealand, where he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s continued expansion of its digital experience platform (DXP) solutions to businesses. O’Neill has spent the past 20 years working in systems integration, networking, software sales, and e-commerce in Europe and Asia. He has held senior roles with Nortel Networks, Cisco, Fujitsu, hybris, SAP, Coupa, and Digital River, and has held managing director roles in APAC for cloud and e-commerce businesses.

O’Neill will focus on delivering value to Sitecore’s new and existing customers in ANZ, helping ensure they have the power to build stand-out digital experiences and receive top service across the areas of CX, content, and experience.

Zac Lin, Sitecore’s area vice president for Asia, was formerly head of sales for APAC at database provider PingCAP. Previously he was head of sales and business development in ASEAN for Lark, a ByteDance business unit. Lin has also worked for enterprise software providers Tibco, Tableau, and Salesforce supporting customers in healthcare, government, and financial services.

“Global brands trust the Sitecore digital experience platform to bring their vision to life. Stuart and Zac will work with our world-class partner ecosystem to support organizations building powerful, differentiated digital customer experiences,” added Joey Lim, president, APJ for Sitecore.

Related posts:

  1. Johannes Leonardo’s Celia Mortlock Named As Copy School’s International Guest Lecturer
  2. Cremorne Digital Hub Announces Lineup For Inaugural Tech Week
  3. The Faith Agency Announces New Appointment & Refreshed Branding
  4. Menulog Partners With Coles Liquor To Welcome 650 New Liquor Stores To Its App
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Mindshare
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Hatched
Ben Baker, managing director - APAC, Vistar Media.
Vistar Academy Expands To APAC
Nev Hasan, Foxtel Media CSO.
Foxtel Media Integrates Viewing Data Into Mediaocean To Boost Campaign Strategy & Trading
Register Lost your password?