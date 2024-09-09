Sitecore Expands Its Asia Pacific Team With Stuart O’Neill Taking ANZ Helm

Sitecore has announced the appointment of Stuart O’Neill and Zac Lin to key positions in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Sitecore has long been committed to serving customers in Asia-Pacific,” said Dave O’Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. “The region is home to many of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing organisations. We’re rapidly innovating our DXP and continuously scaling to give these brands’ marketers the power to build digital experiences based on their evolving business needs”.

Stuart O’Neill takes the helm as area vice president for Australia and New Zealand, where he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s continued expansion of its digital experience platform (DXP) solutions to businesses. O’Neill has spent the past 20 years working in systems integration, networking, software sales, and e-commerce in Europe and Asia. He has held senior roles with Nortel Networks, Cisco, Fujitsu, hybris, SAP, Coupa, and Digital River, and has held managing director roles in APAC for cloud and e-commerce businesses.

O’Neill will focus on delivering value to Sitecore’s new and existing customers in ANZ, helping ensure they have the power to build stand-out digital experiences and receive top service across the areas of CX, content, and experience.

Zac Lin, Sitecore’s area vice president for Asia, was formerly head of sales for APAC at database provider PingCAP. Previously he was head of sales and business development in ASEAN for Lark, a ByteDance business unit. Lin has also worked for enterprise software providers Tibco, Tableau, and Salesforce supporting customers in healthcare, government, and financial services.

“Global brands trust the Sitecore digital experience platform to bring their vision to life. Stuart and Zac will work with our world-class partner ecosystem to support organizations building powerful, differentiated digital customer experiences,” added Joey Lim, president, APJ for Sitecore.