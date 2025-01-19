Singapore Tourism Board Teams Up With Komodo To Launch TikTok Travel Miniseries, Featuring Sofia Ligeros & Jiny Maeng

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Oceania, in partnership with global social media and influencer marketing agency, Komodo, has announced the launch of ‘The Journey: Singapore’ – a gamified TikTok travel miniseries. The inaugural season will feature six of Australia’s top content creators competing to win the title of ‘The Destination’s Most Viral Creator’, with a bonus of a trip-for-two to Singapore for one of their followers.

The series was developed by Komodo and is premiering on 3 February. Hosted by TV personality Josh Moss, the miniseries will see Olympic diver Sam Fricker, adrenaline and connection master Aaron Casa, real-estate-agent-turned-nomad Sofia Ligeros, foodie Jiny Maeng, dynamic duo Rosie and Harry, and viral dance sensation Nathan Lust hit the streets of Singapore to compete and complete four challenges, with the help of the followers they hope to reward with a Singapore holiday of their own.

In addition to following the travels of the creators, the TikTok LIVE Diary Room, hosted in the TikTok studios, will be the home of the creators’ confessions and behind-the-scenes insights from their time in Singapore.

Other brand partners on board for this season include Revolut and Samsonite.

“Singapore offers many delightfully unexpected experiences for both first-time and repeat visitors. Hence, we’re very excited to showcase the destination to new audiences through the lens of these content creators,” Oliver Chong, executive director, International Group & Oceania, STB said.

“As a city that is easy to navigate, with a wide range of unique attractions and activities – from culture and heritage to food and nature – Singapore is the perfect playground for content creators to explore, discover and unleash their creativity and skills. It is our ultimate wish of course that The Journey will inspire their fans to come and experience the city for themselves,” Chong added.

“Tourism boards and global destinations are operating in an environment that has been massively disrupted, with many consumers today making their travel plans based entirely on what they see online and on their social feeds, not traditional advertising. The Journey was born as a result of our need to organically showcase destinations through gamified content, and we’re delighted to partner with Singapore on our inaugural first-hand experience to successfully harness the power of influencers and social media, particularly TikTok, to revolutionise traditional marketing strategies and deliver superior results,” Nick Seymour, co-founder & director, Komodo said.

The Journey: Singapore will be the second Australian campaign under STB’s global Made in Singapore banner that aims to inspire travel to Singapore.