Singapore Tourism Board Launches Global Campaign To Position Singapore As “World’s Best MICE City”

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with BBH Singapore, Zenith Media, and Digitas of The Shophouse @ Publicis, has unveiled a global campaign aimed at solidifying Singapore’s reputation as the “World’s Best MICE [that’s meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, to you and us] City” – a premier destination where business events can create and leave a positive and lasting impact.

The campaign marks the first of six international campaigns slated for launch in the upcoming years. This strategic move follows STB’s unveiling of its refreshed marketing approach in 2023, signalling a concerted effort to enhance the narrative surrounding Singapore’s appeal.

The “World’s Best MICE City” global campaign showcases Singapore’s impact-driven approach to MICE events, made possible by the nation’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, as well as its position as a strategic gateway to Asia and beyond.

The campaign’s launch film, directed by Roslee Yusof, tells the story of two MICE delegates who face very different challenges but embark on parallel journeys in Singapore to find answers, drawing inspiration from businesses and events that are leading the charge in creating a positive impact. This cinematic portrayal underscores the potential for meaningful change and impact made possible not only by Singapore’s exceptional infrastructure and vibrant business ecosystem but also by the nation’s long-term commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“Each year, Singapore hosts a vibrant calendar of MICE events, many of which facilitate meaningful conversations and collaborations to address the most pressing challenges of our world. We wanted to capture the emotional journey of delegates at these events and how their experience in Singapore enables them to create a positive, lasting impact beyond Singapore,” said Janson Choo, executive creative director at BBH Singapore, The Shophouse @ Publicis.

This campaign aligns with STB’s Passion Made Possible destination brand, which celebrates the Singapore spirit of creating possibilities and making ordinary moments extraordinary. It invites the global MICE community to tap into Singapore’s exceptional offerings, encouraging the creation and delivery of business events that not only exceed traditional expectations but also leave a meaningful, lasting legacy.

Beyond the campaign film and social assets, the campaign, set to roll out progressively across key markets and regions including China, Europe, Germany, Indonesia, and the United States, will include in-market trade engagements and MICE travel tradeshows to showcase how Singapore delivers on every aspect of the MICE experience.

Credits list:

Client: Singapore Tourism Board

Creative Agency: BBH Singapore, The Shophouse @ Publicis

Media Agency: Zenith Media, The Shophouse @ Publicis

Production Company: Freeflow Productions