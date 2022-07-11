“Shave Your D*ck!” Pete ‘Pants Man’ Davidson Offers Dating Tips In Witty Work For Men’s Groomer

One of the great celebrity anomalies of our time has to be US comic Pete Davidson’s ability to date some of the planet’s most beautiful women – Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and current flame, Kim Kardashian, to name but a few of his lady suitors.

But could a new ad campaign reveal the secret to the 28-year-old’s appeal? And that being a freshly shaved nutsack?

Davidson is the new face (and reported shareholder) of US men’s grooming brand MANSCAPED and sees the Saturday Night Live star front a new TVC campaign departing such grooming gems as “presentation matters” and “shave your dick!”

The comic’s latest ad venture follows recent collaborations with H&M and Hellmann’s and confirms his growing status as the go-to man for brands chasing Millennials.

Commenting on the new work, Paul Tran, founder and CEO of MANSCAPED, said: “Pete is the perfect brand partner for MANSCAPED. Both his sense of humor and sense of self closely fit our brand voice and values.

“One of those core values is to not take ourselves too seriously; it makes our brand approachable and allows for authentic connections with our fans. We’re so fortunate to work with Pete who is incredibly talented and has a natural ability to connect with men and women all over the world in a similar fashion,” Tran said.

Check out the slightly crude TVC below: