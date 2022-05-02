Pete Davidson Plays For Laughs In New Global Campaign For H&M’s Menswear Range

Everywhere man, comedian and Kim’s new beau, Pete Davidson, is the new global face of H&M’s menswear range.

The 28-year-old comic stars in two TVCs that H&M are sending out via TV, social media, in stores and via online video.

Called “Wear that feeling”, the campaign’s the work of Stockholm-based creative agency B-Reel and sees Davidson suited up for a trip to the dentist and harassed by a noisy parrot.

Oskar Spångberg, head of marketing and comms for H&M Man, said: “Pete’s wit and bold personal style embodies what H&M Man stands for – that everyone should be able to feel confident in their personal style.”

Afshin Moeini and Christian Poppius, creative directors at B-Reel, Stockholm, added: “Clothes don’t just make the man, they make the man feel. Throwing on your favourite jacket or sneakers is the quickest way to give yourself a confidence boost. That’s what ‘Wear that feeling’ is all about.”

Check out the two TVCs below: