Shark Tank’s Sabri Suby Ranks Influencer E-Commerce Businesses To See What Businesses Can Learn To Do (And Not Do)

As a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with billions in online sales, Sabri Suby recently turned the tables and reviewed e-commerce businesses launched by the world’s greatest money-spinning brand builders–AKA influencers.

Lead image: Sabri Suby, Shark Tank CEO and judge

“Influencers’ brands are often built on the back of massive social media followings, and I wanted to see how they stack up in terms of e-commerce firepower. They’re clearly great at attracting eyeballs, but how are they translating that attention into sales? Let’s break it down,” said Suby.

Prime by Logan Paul and KSI

First up was Prime, the energy drink brand by Logan Paul and KSI. With 27 million Instagram followers and over $1.2 billion in revenue, one would expect their e-commerce game to be top-notch. Unfortunately, it fell short. Here’s what Suby found:

Product page issues: The product page lacked essential details like nutritional information and clear benefits of the drink. Remember, the more you tell, the more you sell. Comprehensive product descriptions are crucial.

No social proof: Despite millions of followers, the site did not have customer reviews. This was a massive missed opportunity to leverage user-generated content and build trust.

Checkout process: The checkout was basic, with no upsells or incentives to increase the order value. KSI clearly hasn’t gotten the memo that offering free shipping thresholds or suggesting additional products can significantly boost sales.

The lesson here? Ensure your product pages are detailed and informative. Incorporate social proof and optimise your checkout process to maximise average order value. For Prime, Suby rated their funnel 1 out of 5 stars due to these significant gaps.

SKIMS by Kim Kardashian

Next, Suby reviewed SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. This company is a standout, generating $750 million in sales and valued at over $4 billion. Here’s why they excel (and no, it’s not just because Kim Kardashian has slapped her face all over it):

Cross-selling and upselling: SKIMS does a fantastic job of suggesting complementary products and complete-the-look options, which increases the average order value.

Free shipping: They offer free shipping thresholds, which is a great incentive for customers to add more to their cart.

Social proof: With thousands of reviews and a high rating prominently displayed, SKIMS has worked hard to build trust and encourage conversions.

Although it was “almost perfect”, the checkout process on the SKIMS website was missing any upsell opportunities, so Suby rated it 4 out of 5 stars.

Chamberlain Coffee by Emma Chamberlain

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain’s coffee brand impressed Suby with its laser focus on subscriptions and detailed product pages. Here’s what stood out:

Subscription model: They offer a subscribe-and-save option with free shipping and periodic surprise gifts, ensuring recurring revenue.

Product details: The site is “slick as all hell” with geeky details about the coffee beans, roasting process, and origin, appealing to coffee enthusiasts.

Engaging bundles: Highlighting bundles and recommended products provide a rocket-sized boost to the average order value.

Subscriptions are gold for e-commerce, helping to create a steady revenue stream. Detailed product information and strategic bundling also help increase average order value and kick your orders into the stratosphere. Suby rated Chamberlain Coffee 5 out of 5 stars for its well-rounded approach.

Tesla by Elon Musk

Tesla might seem an unexpected addition to this list, but Elon Musk is undeniably a mega-influencer. Here’s why Tesla’s e-commerce funnel is a masterclass in selling like crazy.

Stunning visuals: The product pages are filled with high-quality images and videos showing the vehicles in action.

Long-form content: The detailed product pages explain every feature and benefit, catering to both the emotional and rational buyer.

Seamless checkout: Tesla’s checkout process is straightforward, with clear options and upsells to enhance the purchase experience.

High-quality visuals and detailed product descriptions are crucial for high-ticket items. If you’re selling in the luxury space, it’s vital that your checkout process is as smooth and classy as possible. Suby rated Tesla five out of five stars for its next-level execution.

“The verdict is clear. It’s not enough to rely on a massive social media following—you need a killer sales funnel that converts. So, if your own e-commerce strategy isn’t taking you to the stars, don’t whine. Don’t complain. And definitely don’t wish it was easier,” explained Suby.

“Instead, do everything you can to engineer an unfair economic advantage in your business. Just like these five-star brands are doing, day in, day out,” he added.