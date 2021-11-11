Shadowboxer Builds Out Product Squad For Startups And Scaleups

Venture consultancy and studio Shadowboxer has bolstered its strategy, technology and design team with eight new hires.

The team includes Ed Sartori, product owner; Emma Park, creative director; Andrew Bednarz, technology director; Su Lim, associate design director; Rachel Legge, associate strategy director; Garima Mohapatra, software developer; Keiran Wood, senior software developer and Tommy Susanto, software developer, make up the new squad.

The new recruits join the year-old consultancy as it continues to expand its client base of startups and new ventures.

Mike Fraser, Shadowboxer partner (pictured) said:

“It’s always been our ambition to create a formidable team of product experts that could help the founders we work with accelerate in the early stages of their business with a ready-built squad to bring their vision to life.”

“As a creative, it was important to build a consultancy in Shadowboxer that could also make things when it was right to do so, and as a business we’ve really leaned into the world of venture capital, start-ups and building new products and propositions from scratch.”

Shadowboxer was set up to only implement solutions when the business had skin in the game, could be solution agnostic and the best possible partner. For clients this means the work is never biased towards a bench of free talent that specializes in a particular technology.

“We’ve assembled a full-stack engineering team to support the complex and innovative technology requirements our clients might need for the new products they’re looking to launch. Now we can help clients define product: market fit, create the vision and execute on it as they build up to a critical milestone on their product roadmap or a fundraising round.”

“Lots of new ventures need to scale quickly, and hiring a technology team can be a slow process. For our clients, our product squad is something they will use to get them to a particular milestone before they transition back into their own technology teams – it’s really about acceleration.”

Shadowboxer is currently working with several pre Series-A ventures, including businesses within Antler Australia’s portfolio, of which Shadowboxer is also an investor.