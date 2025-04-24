Seven’s ANZAC Day Coverage Begins Tonight With Opera House Tribute & Continues With Live Broadcasts Across Australia & Beyond

The Seven Network’s comprehensive ANZAC Day coverage begins on 7two and 7plus today from 5.00pm AEST, with a special tribute ceremony live from the iconic steps of the Sydney Opera House.

Hosted by Sunrise sport presenter Mark Beretta OAM, Lest We Forget: Harbour Sunset Tribute will feature more than 100 of Australia’s best military, veteran and civilian artists, including Normie Rowe, Little Pattie and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field – all coming together to honour the fallen.

From 4.50am AEST Friday on Seven and 7plus, Sunrise will make its annual pilgrimage to Currumbin Beach on the Gold Coast, paying tribute to our brave servicemen and women with a special extended broadcast.

Natalie Barr, Matt Shirvington and the rest of the Sunrise team will be joined by veterans and their families at the Vikings Surf Life Saving Club, as the nation honours those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

The moving dawn service will be followed by a special extended edition of Sunrise and The Morning Show, with reporters crossing live from commemorative events around the country.

Special guests include the Ten Tenors capturing the spirit of our nation in song, performing two classic hits: “I Am Australian” and “Waltzing Matilda.”

From 12.30pm on Seven, 7two and 7plus, join 7NEWS for special live coverage of the ANZAC Day Dawn Service at Gallipoli, followed by the Villers-Bretonneux Dawn Service in France from 1.30pm.

AFL powerhouses Collingwood and Essendon then hit the MCG for the annual ANZAC Day match, with Seven’s live and free broadcast starting 2.00pm AEST on Seven, 7mate and 7plus Sport, including the traditional ANZAC Day moment of silence, before the first bounce at 3.00pm AEST.

Then join 7NEWS at 6.00pm for a special ANZAC Day commemorative bulletin, as well as the rest of the day’s headlines.

The AFL action will continue into the night on ANZAC Day, when Fremantle take on the Adelaide Crows from 7.00pm AEST live and free on Seven, 7mate and 7plus Sport.

“ANZAC Day is a time to honour the bravery and sacrifices of those who have served and continue to serve our country. The team at Sunrise is privileged to commemorate this significant day at such a moving ceremony each year”, said Barr.

“ANZAC Day means so much to many Australians, so hosting this service at the Sydney Opera House is a huge privilege. We’re hoping to capture the spirit of ANZAC Day, reflecting on the values of service, duty, and camaraderie that define our nation”, said Beretta.