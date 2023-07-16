Seven & Optus Sport Reveal Partners & Sponsors For Women’s World Cup

The Seven Network and Optus Sport have announced the joint partners and sponsors for their FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage on Channel 7, 7mate, 7plus and Optus Sport.

(Lead image: Bruce McAvaney and Mel McLaughlin, Seven Network hosts for the World Cup)

Seven and Optus Sport’s partners are adidas, Hyundai, Rexona and Qantas, while the sponsors are Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Kia, McDonald’s, Visa and Xero.

Seven and Optus Sport’s coverage is expected to reach more than 10 million Australians. Fifteen of the biggest matches — including the two opening day matches, two Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals, the Final, and every Matildas game — will be broadcast live and for free across Seven.

“Seven is Australia’s home of culturally defining sport, entertainment and information and from 20 July, our coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will unite the country, stir nationwide pride and inspire the next generation. Our partners and sponsors will be the beneficiaries, as the halo of this major cultural event lifts audiences of our new and existing content right across Seven and 7plus,” said Seven West Media’s chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette.

“With over 1.2 million tickets to the tournament sold already, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the most-attended standalone women’s sporting event in history. Our coverage will deliver huge national reach and connect with a broad audience, including hard-to-reach light TV viewers. All of Australia will be cheering on the Matildas and we can’t wait to be part of it.”

7NEWS.com.au will also feature a dedicated Women’s World Cup hub for breaking news, live match statistics, match scheduling and broadcast information.

In addition to hosting matches, Mel McLaughlin will present a daily Highlights program, a coproduction with the sports content studio I Want It Yesterday Productions, to air 2.00pm each day of the tournament on Channel 7 and 7plus.

“For Seven, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ represents the first time we have built a partner/sponsor-only, limited brand proposition. It is a model designed to deliver maximum impact and brand outcomes. And we have created new, integrated assets available for the first time in a World Cup broadcast and new advanced advertising solutions, including connected TV freeze frame and a custom match centre on 7NEWS.com.au,” said Seven West Media national sport sales director, Rob Maclean.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will be the biggest event in Australia this year and Seven will be right there, delivering great content for our viewers, partners and sponsors,” he said.