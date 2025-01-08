SEN Celebrates Record-Breaking Performance Across The Test Summer Of Cricket

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) is celebrating unprecedented growth in its digital performance across the Australian Test summer of cricket.

Across the six weeks of the enthralling Border-Gavaskar Test Series between Australia and India, SEN’s platforms achieved extraordinary engagement figures, demonstrating a sharp rise in fan connection and participation, and solidifying SEN’s position as a leading destination for cricket coverage.

During this series, SEN’s platforms recorded 1.2 million streams across its website and mobile applications, 175,000 streams using SEN Sync, and 100,000 using SEN Stadium – two features exclusive to the SEN app that enhance fans’ broadcast experience both at home and in-stadium, respectively.

This has equated to a massive 37 million minutes of content streamed across SEN platforms, on top of 20.5 million video views across SEN Cricket’s social media channels, demonstrating the growing popularity of SEN’s cricket content among a digitally savvy audience.

Not only are these numbers significant, but they reflect significant growth of consumption and engagement with SEN’s various platforms compared to the same time last year. Among the standout growth figures include a 713% increase in SEN Stadium users and a 388% increase in website and app streams compared to last year’s Test Series.

SEN CEO, Craig Hutchison, said he was rapt with how his network’s coverage of the summer of cricket had been received thus far. “These record-breaking numbers are a testament to the passion of cricket fans and the exceptional work of the SEN team. The Border-Gavaskar Test Series provided so many iconic cricket moments across the summer, and we are proud to have been the digital platform that fans turned to for comprehensive and engaging coverage.

“Our commitment to providing a first-class digital experience for sports fans has driven these incredible results, and we’re excited to continue innovating and growing in 2025.”

SEN will continue its coverage of the Australian summer of cricket, with coverage of the Big Bash League as it reaches the pointy end of the competition, and the Australian Men’s upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka.