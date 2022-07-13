Don’t Miss The Industry’s Most Innovative Breakfast Of 2022!

There’s no doubt about it: today’s buy looks different. So, what needs to change?

Breaking through the noise today on social is a formidable task.

The cookie-less future means brands will have to shake up their approach to reach their ideal B2B audience.

And when it comes to the future of the buying cycle, most buyers won’t even engage directly with the seller – they will go directly through the website.

So 2022 we need to reshape our idea of buyer engagement – we need to be more human, and less product.

Join B&T and Seismic plus speakers from LinkedIn, Commbank and more on Wednesday 27th July at 12-Micron at Sydney's Baranagaroo as we delve into reshaping the social selling approach to build trust and engagement on socials for B2B.

DATE: Wednesday 27th July, 2022

8AM – 10.30AM LOCATION: 12-Micron – Tower 1, Level 2/100 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000