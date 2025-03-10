See You This Thursday At The Metro Theatre For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo!

Where will the industry be this Thursday evening? B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, of course! We can’t wait to see you glammed up to crown the best of our industry’s young talent!

The Awards night will also see the People’s Choice Award unveiled following a scandal involving alleged nefarious means of voting.

There’s still time to grab your tickets, too!

As well as unveiling the next generation of industry leaders, attendees will be in for one helluva party.

Creative director and Feels M&E founder Robbie Rommers is an award-winning Australian DJ, music producer and event consultant, and will be playing tunes all night on Thursday, joined by a drummer and saxophonist!

Rommers has performed across the globe, produced original music for fashion runway shows and continues to be one of Sydney’s most in-demand DJs, music directors and brand ambassadors.

Take a look through the photo gallery at all those gorgeous guys and gals having a ball and celebrating each other in a night of fun!

This year’s judges were faced with an incredible pool of applicants who submitted videos outlining their achievements and visions for the future of our industry (mind you, some were Oscar-worthy). The Awards finalists were unveiled on 27 February, have a look here if you missed it!

The Awards night is on Thursday 13 March at The Metro Theatre, 624 George St, Sydney starting at 6 pm. Be there or be square!