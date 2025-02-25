B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice: Stewards Called In As Questions Raised In Voting Scandal

B&T’s 30 Under 30, presented by Vevo, is set to release its shortlist tomorrow, which means the People’s Choice Awards is entering its final day of voting and a cloud has formed over the means some entrants have stooped to in order to finish top of the pops.

While there’s no doubting the enormous popularity of some applicants, nor the ability of others to harness enormous networks to sway the poll in their favour, the hard cold evidence of IP addresses, timing of voting patterns and just plain old suspicion has once again caused the adjudicators to turn a jaundiced eye on all entrants and to ensure there’s no out and out cheating going on.

While true the People’s Choice Award is the only award in the 30 under 30 programme not to be subject to a rigorous and far-reaching judging process, it doesn’t mean we’re completely blind to the rampant use of bots and other nefarious means.

As such, any clever clogs we suspect of using non-humans to vote for them will be excluded from the final countdown and without notice to them.

So in many ways, if anything, this means the list below is absolutely not the way the contest is going to end, and if you’ve been bust using honest means to elevate your standing, such as Tom Gleeson did with the Logies, the now’s surely your chance to try even harder in the next 24 hours. Voting closes at 12 midnight tomorrow AEDST.

B&T is not suggesting any of the 10 people listed below are cheating, but some might be. The investigation continues. If you want to find out who ultimately won the coveted B&T 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, you’ll have to come along to the metro theatre on Thursday 13 March 2025 to find out. Tickets are available here.