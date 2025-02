Fasten Your Seatbelts! Finalists For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Have Been Revealed!

The finalists for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, have been revealed!

The eventual winners will be revealed at a swish awards ceremony at Sydney's Metro Theatre on 13 March.

The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards is the premier event recognising the most promising young professionals in the advertising, marketing and media industries. There are 10 categories, plus the People’s Choice Award and the coveted Grand Prix, won last year by Pinterest’s Kelly Wu.

Yesterday, it was revealed that there had been some under-handed behaviour in the voting for the People’s Choice Award, with some entrants seeming to be employing bots to bump their numbers up. You can read all about the scandal here.

But without any further ado, here are your finalists for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo!

Agency Sales/Account Management

Aoife Lehane, Account Director, Emotive

Arielle Selva, Marketing Accounts Director, Storytellers Australia

Caley O’Neill, Group Account Director, IVY PR

Celine Le, Digital Director, Wavemaker

Fleur Lancaster, Group Business Director, Howatson + Company

Kurt Griffin, Senior Business Director, DDB Group Australia

Madeline Symonds, Senior Account Manager, Apparent Communications

Michaela Tan, Social and Influencer Director, GroupM Goat

Milo Ryan, Account Manager, Ogilvy Australia

Phoebe Peralta, Business Director, Special Group

Ramona Wardan, Account Manager, Equality Media + Marketing

Tori Fraser, Account Manager, Houston Group

U Shern Teoh, Performance Associate Director, Wavemaker

Creative

Anna Forsyth, Mid weight Designer, CHEP Network

Anneliese Sullivan, Senior copywriter, DDB Group Australia

Charlie Dejean, Creative, VML

Charlotte May Funnell, Social Content Creative, DDB Melbourne

Cindy Diep, Copywriter, Ogilvy

Daniel Borghesi, Creative Director, M&C Saatchi Group

Hamish McRae, Designer, Houston Group

Katy Hulton, Senior Copywriter, Howatson+Company

Lachlan Rotherham, Art Director, Droga5

Matt Aitken, Creative, Special Australia

Ricci Ferigo, Commerical Designer, News Corp

Simon Mullins, Copywriter, Rare

Xavier Lynch, Junior Copywriter, M&C Saatchi Group

Entrepreneur

Alessia Angele, Co-Founder, Sunset Daze

Caleb De Leon, Partner & Creative Director, 3P Studio Group

Crystal Dorothy Davis, Founder / Owner, Foreign Friends

Donna Fahandezh, Director, ICE GLOW

Hank Paul, Co-Founder, TheyConnect

Mia Vicary, Founder and Director, Media In Action

Nathan Perdriau, Co-Founder, Blue Sense Digital

Shubham Kandel, Managing Director, What Works Global

Marketing

Angelina Das, Marketing and Capability Specialist, News Corp Australia

Annabel Brown, Client Marketing Executive, News Corp Australia

Antonius Alexander, Brand and Content Lead, Farmers Pick

Harrison Power, Senior Brand Manager, Unilever

Helena McCarthy, Brand Manager, ING Australia

Japneet Bhathal, Senior Marketing Executive, Cartology

Lauren Downie, Senior Marketing Manager, Brand & Content, Paramount+

Luke Elzerman, Digital Experience Manager, McDonald’s

Luke Wilson, Content Specialist, Flight Centre

Monique Di Gregorio, Marketing Manager – Vodka Cruiser, Carlton & United Breweries

Nikeeta Phagura, Senior Marketing Manager, American Express

Xander Speight, Social Media Manager, Untitled Group

Media Planner/Buyer

Alex Mencinsky, Senior Account Manager, OMD

Brittany Cozic, Account Director, Hearts & Science

Daphne Yeung, Digital Manager, CHEP Network

Georgina Brady, Creative Connections Director, UM

Jasmine Joseph, Activation Executive, PHD

Jazmaree June Dawson, Marketplace Manager, EssenceMediacom

Lily Trainor, Planning Director, PHD

Lorena Mascitti, Account Director, Smith St (OMD)

Louisa Andrews, Associate Activation Director, Spark Foundry

Rahma El Sayed, Strategy Director, UM

Risa Riyanto, Planning Director, Hearts & Science

Rubi Hudson, Client Director, Wavemaker

Media Sales

Chloe Sommerin, Senior Account Manager, Val Morgan Digital

Georgia Falloon, State Sales Manager QLD, WA, SA | Head of Sales NZ, GumGum

Isabelle Palmer, Client Partnerships Manager – Soft Drinks, Cartology

Jannah Anderson, Marketing and Partnerships Director, Junkee Media

Jenny Cheng, Senior Client Partner, Pinterest

Jess Conway, Group Sales Manager, Paramount Australia

Jessica Anderson, Group Sales Manager, Mamamia

Madison Symonds, Account Manager, Acast

Rebecca Le, Account Manager, Ziff Davis

Victoria Tzavaras, Sales Manager, Foxtel Media

William Mitchell, Agency Partner, Snap Inc.

PR

Abigail Dawson, Group Communications Director, Enero/BMF

Alexandra La Sala, Account Director – PR & Events, Think HQ

Andrea Rutgers, Senior Social Specialist, Ogilvy PR

Chloe Mugwangi, Senior Consultant, Ogilvy PR

Lachlan Kilby, PR Manager, Southern Cross Austereo

Madeleine Page, Head of Consumer and Brand PR, Dentsu Creative Public Relations

Marko Zitko, Director of Marketing & Communications, Freelancer.com

Matthew Evans, Consultant, Ogilvy PR

Sara Gates-Matthews, Senior Media Coordinator, Mona

Yvette Hammerschmidt, Account Director, Thrive PR & Communications

Project Manager

Bree Peiris, Project Manager, Mamamia

Claudia Buda, Digital Project Manager, Ogilvy

Diana Demetri, Group Client Solutions Manager, Val Morgan Digital

Gabrielle Mills, Senior Manager, Account Management, GumGum

Helen Alexander, Partnerships Director, EssenceMediacom

Logan Ayers, Global Programme Director, Ogilvy

Madeleine Crossan, Partnerships Account Manager, OMD

Nicolette Casarotto, Commercial Integration Executive, Optus Sport

Pia Priestley, Creative Projects Manager, Pedestrian Group

Tessa Rachel Simpson, Producer, Scoundrel

Strategy

Alicia Fowler, Strategy Director, Zenith Media

Dushyant Rai Tara, Product Manager, MiQ Digital

Emma Bucke, Talent Acquisition Partner, Southern Cross Austereo

Emma Debus, Strategist, Ogilvy

Georgia Angelini, Strategy Manager, Val Morgan Digital

Georgia Pritchard, Planning Director, Howatson + Company

Kate O’Loughlin, Strategy Director, Wavemaker

Marcus Billingham-Yuen, Client Strategy Lead, News Corp Australia

Ryan Hancock, National Strategy & Planning Director, Match & Wood

Samuel Bessell, Senior Strategist, Atomic 212°

Sophie Alexandra Stone, Strategy Director, This is Flow

Tech

Amy Vu, Senior SEO Manager, iProspect

Annabel Zhou, Software Engineer, Google, Toastie

Cameron Stewart, Senior Digital Director, UM

Jed Toner, Data Scientist, Prophet

Jordan Patrick Gemmell, Ad Tech Operations Director, News Corp Australia

Monique de Courcey, Digital Solutions Specialist, Lundbeck Australia

Priyanka Basava Raj, Senior Analytics Consultant, TRKKN, Omnicom Media Group

Samantha Coates, SEO Director, Hatched Media

Sreya Sara George, Senior Data Engineer, Paramount Australia

Teagan Buckley, Data Specialist, Monks

Vivian Shen, Software engineer, Co-founder Google, Toastie

