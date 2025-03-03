B&T ExclusiveNewsletter

A Huge Thanks To B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Judges!

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
13 Min Read
L-R: Shani Kugenthiran, Adam Harriden.
L-R: Shani Kugenthiran, Adam Harriden.

The winners of B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are chosen by a panel of expert judges working tirelessly behind the scenes to pick from a pool of incredibly impressive talent—it’s no easy feat! With the Awards’ finalists revealed last week, we wanted to take the chance to thank the judges of this year’s Awards for their hard work!

We chatted with two of this year’s judges, Adam Harriden, executive creative director APAC at INVNT and Shani Kugenthiran, digital advertising strategy and product director, Paramount ANZ about why they decided to join the panel and what impressed them most about this year’s cohort.

The eventual winners will be revealed at a swish awards ceremony at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on 13 March. You still have time to grab your tickets here!

But we’d also like to say a big thank you to all our judges:

Judge Company Judge Company Judge Company
Abigail Dawson BMF Elliott Eldridge Mindshare Melisa Gray-Ward UN World Food Programme
Adam Harriden [INVNT GROUP] Emily Primavera University of Adelaide Meredith Cranmer Because Connected
Adam Wise Jack Nimble Esther Clerehan Consultant Michael Dargan ARN
Adam De Roma Scroll Media Francesca Ryan Cartology Michael Hogg Emotive
Alana Chetner Etoile PR Freya Harvey Google Michael Ozard Havas
Alex Kirk EssecenceMediaCom Gai Le Roy IAB Australia Michael Kay Havas Media
Alicia Placer Excalin Georgi Oates SCA Natalie Logan Barnardos Australia
Amanda Crothers Coles 360 Haley McDonald 3P Studio Natalie Warren-Smith Stockland
Amanda Szylo-Duncan Interbrand Heidi Wildermuth Reddit Neville Doyle AJF GrowthOps
Amaury Treguer Bread Ian Edwards Wavemaker Nicole Mathias-Browne Mercer Super
Amy Carr Yango James Rawlings OMD Nicole Papoutsis Walk This Way
Anais Read Ogilvy Australia Jamie Barbour Lion Nikita Jones Bain & Company
Angela Hampton WiredCo. Jane Chan Magnite Olia Krivtchoun Spark Foundry
Ankita Shetty TikTok Jason Tonelli Zenith Media Orsolya Toth-Pal Debate Club
Anna Kertesz Guerrilla Jen Sharpe Think HQ Paige Lewis Amplify
Annie Mulders Year13 Jessica Hunter The Brag Media Paul Martin hipages Group
Anthony Smith Jaywing Jodie Imam Tractor Ventures Penny Shell Zenith Media
Anthony Capano Mailchimp John Guanzon Man of Many Peter Fritz Peter Fritz – Marketing Solutions
Arthur Georgiou Salt Johnny Bhalla Perception Candy Prue Mahar REA
Ashleigh Conwell Flight Centre Julie Wright Third Avenue Consulting / Anchor & Co Rebecca Den Braber Hatched
Audrey Michelin OpenX Justine Sywak The Shannon Company Renee Hyde Howatson + Co
Azadeh Williams AZK Media Kahli Fenn I Know Who Richenda Vermeulen Integrity
Ben Hillman Amazon Kate Milliken ING Australia Rikki Burns Clemenger BBDO
Ben McInerney Bain & Co. Kate Lippett Publicis Groupe Rosie Baker Group M
Bim Ricketson Rizer Katharina Basley Luxury Escapes Ruth Haffenden Boody
Cam Bryant Sparro Katie Vinck Dentsu Sally Tobin Tiday Ventures
Carma Levene Carma Social Kristie Atkins Wink Samantha Hansen Freelance Senior FMCG Marketer
Cass Gilbert Reddit Krystyna Frassetto M&C Saatchi Samantha Smith Resolution Digital
Charlie Elliott M&C Saatchi Sydney Laura Parr Google Sarah Hunter Sparro
Charlotte Orourke freelance producer Lauren Shelley Akcelo Sebastian Vizor The Royals
Chris Colter Accenture Song Lauren Swidenbank Cali Social Shahn Devendran electriclime°
Claire Woods oOh!media Liana Rossi Surprisingly Professional Shani Kugenthiran Paramount ANZ
Clare Stewart-Hunter The Gemba Group Lisa Cachia The DisplayWise Group Skye Lambley Herd MSL
Dale Bennetto Chronicle Studios Lucielle Vardy Dig Agency Sorrel Osborne GumGum
Daniel Bradley Match & Wood Luke McClelland Mastercard Steve Molloy Lomah Studios
David Dalgarno Carat Mark Leone Madclarity Suzi Williamson Thinkerbell
David Bielenberg PHD Mary Proulx Bread Suzy Smiley Apparent
Debra Hole Pinterest Matt Chandler DDB Tim Addington Tag PR
Dimitri Andreatidis MCCarrolls Matt Stoddart TBWA Toby Dewar Foxtel Media
Elika Tamaddoni Yahoo Meg Montgomery Pinterest Vivienne Collins Graffiti Experiential
Elisa Choy Maven Data Megan Whiteside American Express Zeina Khodr Paper + Spark
Elizabeth English Havas Megan Parkes SCA
Elizabeth McIntyre OMA Melanie Aslanidis Media Federation of Australia

B&T: Why did you decide to join this year’s judging panel for B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards?

Adam Harriden: After 30 years in the industry, I felt it was the right time to step up and help steer the next generation of leaders. Being on the panel gave me the perfect opportunity to tap into the pulse of emerging talent. It’s not just about judging; it’s a chance to see first-hand who’s coming up, what they’re bringing to the table, and how they’re shaping the future of the industry. It’s exciting to be part of recognising and nurturing the talent that will drive change and growth in the years to come.

Shani Kugenthiran: I know what it’s like to navigate this industry without a clear roadmap. Early in my career there weren’t many leaders who looked like me or shared my background and mentorship wasn’t easy to find. That experience shaped me and now I want to be the person I wish I had back then.

The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards is about celebrating the people shaping the future of media, advertising and tech. These rising stars aren’t just keeping up with change, they’re driving it. And if I get to help amplify their voices while sipping my coffee and nodding like a proud aunty, I’m all in.

B&T: What stood out as the most important value in the contestants while judging this year’s Awards?

AH: One value that really resonated with me was a commitment to fostering equality within the workplace. That’s a non-negotiable for me – creating spaces where everyone feels valued and heard is essential. Mental health also came to the forefront as a key focus for many entrants, which I was pleased to see. It’s not always consistent across the board, but those who highlighted mental health initiatives really stood out. It shows a deeper understanding of what it means to lead in today’s world – leaders need to be compassionate, not just successful.

SK: Resilience and execution. These contestants weren’t just talking about innovation, they were out here making it happen. Driving policy changes? Check. Leading operational improvements for major clients? Check. Turning personal adversity into a force for positive change? Triple check.
And it wasn’t just about personal wins. So many of them are actively building others up, mentoring, collaborating and creating a culture where success is shared not gatekept. That kind of energy is exactly what our industry needs more of.

B&T: What made you most excited while judging about the future of our industry?

AH: What really excited me was seeing how eager these young professionals are to extend their expertise and grow beyond their day-to-day roles. Many of them aren’t just focused on career progression for personal gain—they genuinely want to contribute to their communities and have a positive impact on the world. There’s a refreshing sense of purpose in this generation. It’s not just about landing the next client – it’s about creating something meaningful that transcends the workplace and benefits society as a whole. That level of drive is what will push this industry forward.

SK: This next generation is fearless. They’re not waiting for permission, they are redefining how we engage audiences, use data and create meaningful connections and they’re doing it with heart. From championing inclusivity and creativity to pushing the boundaries of emerging tech and cross-platform collabs, they are moving the industry forward.

But what really excites me is their ability to think beyond individual success. They’re not just building careers, they’re building networks, movements and entirely new ways of working. They’re linking up with universities, bringing in fresh perspectives from other industries and making sure the next wave is even stronger.

B&T: How did mentorship or other recognition/resources help you as a young person in the industry?

AH: To be honest, mentorship wasn’t a big part of my journey. I came into the industry during a time when it was more about survival than support. I was constantly faced with the “sink or swim” mentality—there wasn’t much hand-holding, and you had to prove yourself through sheer grit and talent. But that said, it was a different environment back then. The industry has changed significantly, and today there’s a strong emphasis on mentorship, structure, and support for emerging talent. That’s why I’m so passionate about giving back now—I’m excited to help guide the next generation of leaders in a way I wasn’t fortunate enough to experience.

SK: Honestly? I didn’t have much of it. Not because I didn’t want it but because I didn’t see many people who shared my experience or background. I had to figure out a lot on my own.

I built a strong, diverse network over time, and now I have THE MOST incredible peers and mentors I trust and turn to. It took years but it shouldn’t have to. That’s why I make it a point to open doors, create access, and make sure the next generation doesn’t have to go it alone. Recognition and mentorship shouldn’t be a lottery it should be baked into how we build this industry.

B&T: What is the importance of championing young talent?

AH: Championing young talent is everything to me. It’s why I show up every day—to provide the opportunities I had and to give others the chance to succeed. I also believe it’s vital to prepare younger professionals for the realities of the industry. It’s not always easy; it takes hard work and dedication. But the most important thing they can do is listen and learn. By doing so, they’ll be better equipped to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

SK: If we want this industry to keep evolving we need fresh voices, new perspectives and fearless ideas. Championing young talent isn’t just a “nice to have,” it’s how we stay relevant.
These future leaders aren’t waiting around. They are already unlocking the power of first-party data, rethinking processes and focusing on sustainable growth. Our job? Give them the platform, the resources and the space to thrive, then step back and watch them do things we never saw coming.

TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

