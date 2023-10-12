Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV

Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV.

    (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3)

    The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform (CSP), a first-of-its-kind platform that visualises the interconnected ad ecosystem while powering carbon reduction. Scope3 will also use the funding to grow its global team of advertising, tech, and sustainability experts and further expand its data and measurement capabilities.

    “The climate crisis is an urgent and global problem. With all eyes on the world’s largest brands, advertisers, and businesses to solve it, these companies are embracing sustainability as an opportunity  that is both good for the planet and good for business. Sustainable advertising is inevitable,” said Brian O’Kelley, co-founder and CEO of Scope3. “At Scope3, we’re building a business that will serve as the foundation for the next generation of media and advertising. This investment gives us the resources to put decarbonisation tools into the hands of the industry, while attracting the talent needed to build a more sustainable ad ecosystem and deliver on our mission”.

    “Every major company is going to have a sustainability platform for media and advertising 24 months from now. I’m grateful for the support of GV and our other investors, as well as the many clients, partners, and industry leaders who have helped us get to this point GV’s climate tech focus and extensive knowledge of the nuances of advertising technology make them the perfect fit” O’Kelley continued.

    “We look for companies developing technology that can drive real-world innovation and impact, and we’ve been impressed with Brian’s leadership and Scope3’s early momentum,” said Erik Nordlander, general partner at GV. “The company’s focus on measurement and reduction takes the right approach to decarbonisation and we’re confident in their ability to move the entire digital ad ecosystem toward climate progress. We are delighted to support their business expansion”.

    Founded in December 2021, Scope3 introduced an emissions model that maps and calculates the carbon footprint of the entire digital advertising supply chain. The model enables every company in the ad ecosystem to see carbon emissions and then make data-driven decisions that lead toward carbon reduction. It also powers the carbon reduction products brands and marketers are using today to reduce their emissions.

    Scope3 works with stakeholders across every part of the media supply chain, including verification partners, DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science; dozens of brands and publishers, including Sanofi, MasterCard, Insider, and Microsoft’s MSN; and nearly every global agency holding company, including GroupM and IPGAdditional investors in this round include Room40 Ventures and Venrock.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    gv Scope3

    Latest News

    Claxon Ignites The Indie Vs HoldCo Debate
    • Marketing

    Claxon Ignites The Indie Vs HoldCo Debate

    Full-service Indie, Claxon, has taken the Indie vs HoldCo debate to new levels: launching an OOH ‘attack’ on the HoldCos via a provocative billboard campaign. The campaign designed to bring attention to “why working with a Holdco results in ‘beige’ outcomes,” involves jumbo format placements rolled out in high traffic areas located in Melbourne City […]

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine
    • Marketing

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine

    Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand.  Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM […]

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life
    • Marketing

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life

    Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21. Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s […]

    Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand
    • Advertising

    Scroll Media Signs The Roar & AthletesVoice Across Australia & New Zealand

    Scroll Media has secured the rights to sell advertising and content partnerships across sports content platforms The Roar and AthletesVoice across Australia and NZ. The Roar is the home of conversation on Australian sport and voice to sports fans and athletes alike. Its mix of informed opinion columns, in-depth analysis, live coverage and must-watch video […]

    IAB Launches Search Working Group
    • Advertising

    IAB Launches Search Working Group

    IAB Australia has launched a Search Working Group to look at how agencies and brands can make the most of their search investments and plan for future technological and behavioural changes. Indago Digital’s MD, Gary Nissim has been appointed as Chair, while other group members are drawn from Google, Microsoft, Ryval Media, Half Dome and […]

    New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’
    • Technology

    New Generative AI Innovations In Adobe Express Accelerate New Era Of ‘Creativity for All’

    At Adobe MAX – the world’s largest creativity conference – Adobe has unveiled new AI-powered Generative Fill and Text to Template, plus Translate and Drawing and Painting features in Adobe Express, accelerating a new era of “Creativity for All.” By bringing even more AI capabilities to the all-in-one creativity app, Adobe Express is making it […]

    Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe
    • Media

    Matt Holst Appointed Director Of DX Marketing At Adobe

    Matt Holst (pictured above) has been appointed as the new director of digital experience (DX) marketing for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Most recently the director for Asia DX marketing at Adobe, Holst spent the last three years transforming marketing performance across a culturally diverse region, leading to strong business growth, significantly upscaled marketing capabilities […]