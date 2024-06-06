Scope3 Introduces Always-On Ad Emissions Measurement With ‘Media Reporting’

Scope3 announced the launch of Media Reporting, the industry’s first always-on reporting tool for brands and media buyers to measure ad emissions and reduce waste across their digital ad campaigns.

Lead image: Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder, Scope3

Media Reporting enables buyers to bring in campaign data from anywhere they buy digital media, gaining a holistic view of their campaign emissions and performance in one place, the Scope3 Collaborative Sustainability Platform. Buyers can then compare the emissions of their advertising activity to market benchmarks, simulate carbon and waste reduction against performance for their campaigns, and initiate recommended actions to decarbonise.

“Sustainability is a lever for driving efficiency and reducing waste. When brands see that proven time and again, they will drive the change needed to push the entire industry to be better,” said Anne Coghlan, co-founder and COO at Scope3. “By combining performance and emissions into a singular view to help brands make the smartest choices for their business, this evolution of our platform brings us a giant step closer to a decarbonised advertising ecosystem”.

Over the last year, Scope3 has conducted several dozen measurement studies and pilot tests with brands around the world, providing insight into the sources of emissions within campaigns, as well offering optimisation techniques for lowering their emissions. Media Reporting builds on these tests and makes campaign emissions measurement easy and scalable.

“Brands working with us know to expect better outcomes given we provide them with access to precision audiences they can’t find anywhere else. Our work with Scope3 means they can now be assured that their media is both effective, efficient and more sustainable,” said Cara Pratt, SVP of Kroger Precision Marketing.

“Using Scope3’s granular reporting data, we optimised the delivery of our managed programmatic advertising and reduced overall campaign emissions while still delivering impressive results for clients. Having always-on access to that data will be a powerful tool in helping our industry meet its decarbonisation goals”.

With reporting data in hand, brands can take decisive action to lower their carbon footprint using Scope3 powered reduction solutions, like Climate Shield, Green Media Products (GMP or GMP+) or Custom Carbon Algorithms, offered by Scope3 partners across the industry.