SCA Partners With Macca’s To Offer AFL & NRL Friday Night Game Scores Inside Audio Ad

SCA has developed a world first dynamic sport campaign that delivers live AFL and NRL Friday night game scores inside audio ads on broadcast and digital audio platforms, in partnership with McDonald’s.

The API campaign uses live sports data to reflect the AFL and NRL Friday night match scores in real time, adapted according to which team is leading the game. Live score updates are delivered during Triple M Footy ad breaks, so fans know who’s winning, even while the ads are on. Dynamic serving of ads was provided by Frequency, which SCA invested in late last year.

The world first dynamic campaign is the latest in the successful Triple M and McDonalds footy partnership – a 19-year relationship between the two brands. The campaign features McDonald’s ‘Friday night feed’ messaging, which celebrates the excitement of Friday Night Footy, paired with listeners’ favourite Macca’s feeds. Creative executions deliver unique messaging on the AFL and NRL teams hitting the field that Friday night and optimised a custom ‘Team in front’ message at every quarter and half.

SCA head of digital ad product and operations, Jonathan Mandel, said: “Our world first, live, dynamic creative provides advertisers with the unique opportunity to speak to their audience with hyper-relevant, contextual creative, across all devices and platforms, delivered seamlessly. Sport sits at the heart of Triple M and Aussies, so to update creative messages in real-time based on live scores has long been a dream to engage fans and drive outcomes for our advertisers.”

SCA national head of creativity, Matt Dickson, said: “Being able to reflect footy scores live in audio ad breaks is a great way for brands to tap into the excitement of live sport, and the loyalty of footy fans. It was great to launch this idea with such an enthusiastic partner in McDonald’s.”

Frequency CEO, Pete Jimison, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching this new capability with SCA, an innovative leader in the audio space, and a great broadcaster of sports content. Sports can evoke tremendous emotions in fans, and we’re excited to now provide advertisers like Macca’s a way to connect with those fans at the right time using ad creative that understands the context of a match and celebrates the hard-earned wins.”

Listen to the audio here: https://soundcloud.com/user-353534134/sets/maccas-friday-night-footy-mmm-dynamic-audio-campaign.

The campaign will run for five Friday night AFL and NRL games only on Triple M Footy.