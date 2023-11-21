SCA Nabs Acast’s Bryce Crosswell For Melbourne Head Of Digital Sales Role

SCA has appointed Bryce Crosswell as its head of digital sales – Melbourne.

Crosswell joins SCA from Acast, where he was group business director – Victoria.

Crosswell has more than 11 years of experience in the advertising and media industry in sales and management roles. He has been nominated multiple times for the Media-i Sales Person of the Year Award.

At SCA, Crosswell will be responsible for providing overall strategic direction and leadership to the Melbourne digital sales team to maximise revenue across all digital audio assets.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bryce to SCA as the newest addition to our digital sales leadership team. With a proven track record of driving digital revenue, Bryce’s expertise and exceptional leadership skills will play a
pivotal role in taking the Melbourne digital sales team from strength to strength,” said SCA executive head – LiSTNR commercial, Olly Newton.

Commenting on his new appointment, Crosswell said: “I am delighted to be joining the LiSTNR team and the wider SCA family. As digital audio continues to flourish in Australia, LiSTNR’s commitment to delivering diverse and compelling content positions it as a true market leader, catering to the ever-changing needs of the advertiser. The prospect of working with the dynamic and forward-thinking team, coupled with LiSTNR’s innovative approach, genuinely excites me. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and the ongoing growth of LiSTNR.”

Crosswell will commence in his new role on 19 February 2024.




