SCA Goes Full Tay-Tay With Final Tickets Still Up For Grabs
With one day until the highly anticipated Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour begins in Australia, Taylor has definitely overtaken SCA!
Find out how below and how you can secure those last-minute tickets.
HIT NETWORK
The Hit Network is the proven network for all things Taylor Swift, with non-stop Tay Tay plays and final ticket giveaways!
To celebrate Taylor’s first Australian show of Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour this Friday, 16 February (tomorrow!) across the network and on LiSTNR Hit will play Tay Tay All Day with an afterparty starting across stations as soon as she leaves the stage, hosted by The Hot Hit’s Nic Kelly.
The Carrie & Tommy Show
Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box will broadcast LIVE from the MCG for The Carrie & Tommy Show tomorrow afternoon before Taylor’s first show from 3pm across the country, with ONE final double pass to giveaway for one of her Melbourne shows.
Fans just need to register and keep listening to Carrie & Tommy from 3pm for their chance to win!
101.9 The Fox – ‘Melbourne’s #1 Swiftie Station’
It will be Tay Tay All Day tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (non-stop!) while Taylor is in town performing across the weekend at the MCG.
101.9 The Fox is taking over Crown Melbourne as Breakfast’s Fifi, Fev & Nick host their ‘Brekky in the Burbs’ from Crown’s Pétanque Social on tomorrow morning from 6am. The Fox’s Tim Lee and Kat Markey have been broadcasting all week for the workday in the lead up to her first show along with pre-parties and after-parties playing across the station Friday to Sunday with non-stop Taylor Swift tracks. Not to mention, Taylor has even overtaken Fifi, Fev & Nick’s billboards across the city!
The Fox are also giving away exclusive merchandise, friendship bracelets and TICKETS to The Fox’s VIP Fox Box for her shows at MCG, listen to Fifi, Fev & Nick from 6am to win!
Sydney’s 104.1 2DayFM aka ‘2TayFM’
Sydney’s 104.1 2DayFM will officially rebrand all week to ‘2TayFM’ from Monday, 19 February right through until she leaves the country as Taylor prepares to dominate Sydney’s Accor Stadium AND Hughesy, Ed & Erin’s billboards across Sydney.
Hughesy, Ed & Erin have tickets to give away, keep listening to the show from 6am on 104.1 2DayFM or on LiSTNR to find out how to win! PLUS the station will also be giving away exclusive merchandise, friendship bracelets and play pre-parties and after-parties playing across the station Friday to Monday with non-stop Taylor Swift tracks.
Brisbane’s B105 – ‘Brisbane’s #1 Swiftie Station’
With over 125,000 entries, B105 are giving away tickets to Taylor Swift’s Sydney shows. Fans have a chance every time B105 play a Taylor Swift song texting the Taylor Swift Text Line on 0480 022 105 with ‘T105’ to enter the draw. More info here!
Adelaide’s 107.1 SAFM – ‘Adelaide #1 Swiftie Station’
It’s SAFM’s Taylor Ticket Takeover! Adelaide’s 107.1 SAFM Breakfast show Bec & Soda have tickets for Taylor Swift’s Friday night show in Melbourne this weekend! How to win them? Fans need to tell Bec & Soda what they would skip to get to the show! A wedding? Work? A dream job interview? Kids sports games? Fans need to call SAFM on 13 10 60 on Thursday, 15 February (THIS MORNING!) and share what they are willing to skip for Tay Tay. More info here!
TRIPLE M NETWORK
In a special tribute to Swift, Triple M has collaborated with some of Australia’s preeminent rock artists who have covered some of her greatest hits for the exclusive and highly anticipated Triple M Versions. In what is a legendary roll call of Aussie music greats, including Paul Kelly, Ian Moss, The Screaming Jets, Sarah McLeod, Diesel and Birds of Tokyo, the Triple M Versions are an extraordinary melding of quintessential Aussie rock with exceptional Taylor Swift songs.
LiSTNR
LiSTNR’s station, Swiftie Radio continues to be Swiftie’s ultimate destination for Taylor Swift’s musical catalogue, offering fans a unique musical journey through Taylor’s many Eras. Whether it’s the early tracks from ‘Fearless’ to the spellbinding ‘Midnights’; this is the station for any fan. It’s the final two weeks of the bespoke LiSTNR station for around-the-clock celebration of Taylor Swift, tailored for every moment of the day!
