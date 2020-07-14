Satan’s Own Dairy! Schlock Rocker Alice Cooper Releases Tasty Chocolate Flavoured Milk Range
First it was Kylie Minogue with her own branded rosé wine range and, soon after, rapper Snoop Dogg also getting in with his own Aussie-branded range of vino. And now comes news that legendary shlock rocker Alice Cooper has just launched his very own eponymous chocolate-flavoured milk.
Proving 2020 can’t possibly get any stranger, the 72-year-old rock veteran has teamed up with Arizona-based company Danzelsen Dairy to launch a line of Alice Cooper chocolate milk.
Sadly, for Cooper’s Aussie fans, the product will only be available in Arizona. However, media reports suggest it may possibly even be looking at a global launch.
Not that chocolate milk is that “rock”, but apparently the launch is all in the aid of a good cause.
All sales of the milk will go to Cooper’s charity organisation called Solid Rock Foundation that funds arts and music for disadvantaged teenagers.
A statement on social media announcing the milk’s launch read: “We are rocking it for chocolate filming AZ rock legend Alice Cooper Alice and Sheryl Cooper’s Solid Rock Foundation will be teaming up with Danzeisen Dairy to create a custom designed Alice Cooper milk bottle and a donation going to Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock and their efforts to support teens through music, art and dance.”
Alice Cooper founded the Solid Rock Foundation in 1995 with his wife with the aim of giving youngsters a theatrical calling in life.
Speaking of the Foundation, Cooper said: We’ve noticed there were kids coming in and parents would say to us, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but my kid’s getting better grades. My kids are talking to me now. My kids are wanting to do things at home with us because when they get into that school, they open up.
“It’s easy when you’re a teenager to get introverted because you’re, everybody’s against me. I was a teenager. I was like that.”
