Roxy Raided! Cops Swoop On PR Queen’s Sydney Offices Amid Alleged COVID Breaches
Roxy Jacenko has taken to Instagram to vent her frustrations about being accused of breaching covid-19 rules as a business owner.
Jacenko, who runs multiple businesses from her Paddington office, Sweaty Betty PR, The Ministry of Talent, 18Communications, Roxy Jacenkos Accessories, Pixie’s Bows and her new fidgets business, shared a letter from the NSW government on her social media that wrote to her regarding allegations that the PR queen is not letting her employees work from home during the recent COVID-19 outbreak.
The 41-year-old PR superstar declined B&T’s offer to comment on this story.
The government-issued letter also accused Jacenko of not providing a COVID-19 safe workplace.
Jacenko said: “Running a small business is hard enough,” before explaining the police had visited her offices twice in the last week, to check if her business was COVID-19 safe.
The allegations that Jacenko is breaching COVID-19 rules seem to be made by the PR queens own staff, judging by her Instagram caption.
Jacenko said: “I wonder if I stopped paying the wages of these imbeciles, who are making these reports of me. If they’d change their tune.”
Jacenko also shared a video of her offices on Instagram and all the signage she had put in place to make it COVID-19 safe.
She also shared she had not been fined.
According to The Daily Telegraph, a spokesman for SafeWorkNSW said: “After receiving a complaint about COVID safety risks to (the) staff at a Paddington business, SafeWork NSW has asked the owner to review those risks.
“SafeWork NSW and its inspectors are doing vital work to ensure workplaces across NSW are complying with COVID Public Health Orders, helping to keep the community safe.
“No further comment can be made at this time.”
Jacenko posted again on her Instagram stories last night that the NSW Police had paid another visit to her offices, due to another anonymous tip.
Jacenko said: “Wouldn’t be a normal day in the life of RJ if we didn’t have a daily visit from some lovely offices, whose time is wasted, yet again.”
Naturally, Twitter users have weighed in.
When Roxy Jacenko says "come to the office" you damn well better come to the office…. https://t.co/wvm7UCvt5W
— James Whelan (@jameswhelan42) July 14, 2021
if you're one of roxy jacenko's employees who keeps dobbing her in to nsw health, please slide in to my dms. Not for a story, i just wanna tell you that i think you're very funny and cool
— Patrick Lenton (@PatrickLenton) July 14, 2021
roxy jacenko's staff repeatedly reporting her to NSW Health is very funny https://t.co/CPLKo9QtjB
— james hennessy (@jrhennessy) July 14, 2021
