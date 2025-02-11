Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Question The ‘Sign Guy On The Inside’ In Latest Domain Spot Via Howatson+Company

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have returned to Domain in a new campaign via Howatson+Company.

The campaign continues the story of a hapless couple making all the wrong moves in property as they try to navigate the market without Domain. The couple use unusual tactics in an attempt to gather intel, trying unsuccessfully to give themselves the upper hand.

This is the second chapter building on the strength of Domain’s ‘Know what we know’ platform, featuring Hollywood couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.

“We know the property market can be tough on Australians, which is why we wanted to expand on the ways we’re able to inspire confidence along the property journey,” said Heather McGovern, acting chief marketing officer, Domain.

“As our campaign enters its third year, we’re highlighting several of Domain’s app features like property alerts, shared shortlists and price estimates, making it easier than ever to stay informed, compare options, and make confident decisions every step of the way.”

As with the first iteration of the campaign, assets were used to tell the story across a range of Domain touch points. The campaign is a collaborative output of creative agency Howatson+Company, media from PHD and Domain’s marketing team.

The films were directed by Trent O’Donnell and Katie Locke O’Brien working with the production company Rabbit.

“After the success of the first year, it’s exciting to be back with season 2. Again we’re demonstrating Domain’s understanding of the lengths people can go to, to navigate the property market, and how Domain can help. If only someone would tell Rose and Bobby to download the app,” said Richard Shaw deputy chief creative officer, Howatson+Company.

The third year of the campaign ran through the funnel and includes Film, OOH, radio, social, digital, product and more.