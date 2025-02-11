Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Question The ‘Sign Guy On The Inside’ In Latest Domain Spot Via Howatson+Company

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have returned to Domain in a new campaign via Howatson+Company.
The campaign continues the story of a hapless couple making all the wrong moves in property as they try to navigate the market without Domain. The couple use unusual tactics in an attempt to gather intel, trying unsuccessfully to give themselves the upper hand.
This is the second chapter building on the strength of Domain’s ‘Know what we know’ platform, featuring Hollywood couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale.
“We know the property market can be tough on Australians, which is why we wanted to expand on the ways we’re able to inspire confidence along the property journey,” said Heather McGovern, acting chief marketing officer, Domain.
“As our campaign enters its third year, we’re highlighting several of Domain’s app features like property alerts, shared shortlists and price estimates, making it easier than ever to stay informed, compare options, and make confident decisions every step of the way.”
As with the first iteration of the campaign, assets were used to tell the story across a range of Domain touch points. The campaign is a collaborative output of creative agency Howatson+Company, media from PHD and Domain’s marketing team.
The films were directed by Trent O’Donnell and Katie Locke O’Brien working with the production company Rabbit.
“After the success of the first year, it’s exciting to be back with season 2. Again we’re demonstrating Domain’s understanding of the lengths people can go to, to navigate the property market, and how Domain can help. If only someone would tell Rose and Bobby to download the app,” said Richard Shaw deputy chief creative officer, Howatson+Company.
The third year of the campaign ran through the funnel and includes Film, OOH, radio, social, digital, product and more.
Credits
Domain
Chief Marketing Officer: Rebecca Darley
Acting CMO + Director Marketing Strategy and Insights Heather McGovern Head of Group Brand & Advertising: Kinga Papp
Head of Consumer Segment Marketing: Liz Fry
Group Head of Research & Insights: Greg Braun
Senior Marketing Manager: Shanika Campton
Senior Marketing Manager: Madde King
Senior Marketing Manager (Product): Anna Massingham
Marketing Manager: Audrey Greening
Marketing Manager: Jasmine Miskovich
Marketing Executive: Matisse Antonelli
Graphic Design Lead: Melinda Craig
Senior Digital Designer: Madeleine Fallins
Copywriter: Natasha Clarke
Agency: Howatson+Company
Chief Executive Officer: Chris Howatson Chief Strategy Officer: Dom Hickey
Deputy Chief Creative Officer: Richard Shaw Executive Creative Director: Jeremy Hogg Head of Production: Holly Alexander
Head of Design: Ellena Mills
Art Director: Olive Jones Evans Copywriter: Phoebe Gribble
Senior Producer: Natalie Greaves Senior Designer: Harry Cromarty Studio Lead: Simon Merrifield Finished Artist: Patrick Riviera Retoucher: Chris Hall
Client Partner: Sophie Sykes Business Director: Sophie Grierson
Production Company: Rabbit
Local Production Service: Small Fry Films Director: Trent O’Donnell and Katie Locke O’Brien Executive Producer: Alex Hay
Post Production: The Editors
Editor: Stu Morley
Photographer: Robby Klein
Sound Engineer: Tone Aston, Rumble Studios
Media Agency: PHD Media Research Agency: House of Brands