Car Insurer ROLLiN And Bear Meets Eagle On Fire To Highlight Hip Hop History In New Project

Car Insurer ROLLiN And Bear Meets Eagle On Fire To Highlight Hip Hop History In New Project
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



ROLLiN car insurance has partnered with creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire (BMEOF) to create a 16-part mini-series celebrating important dates in hip hop history.

Building on the cultural cachet of the brand launch spot — which featured a yellow puppet named Larry rapping along to Digital Underground’s ‘90s classic ‘The Humpty Dance’— ‘Hip Hop Holla’ introduces two new characters to the campaign.

Li’l Deets and Jackpot are hip hop connoisseurs who drop their knowledge on all things hip hop from August 8, with new episodes out twice a month on Instagram.

People can also access Lil’ Deets and Jackpot’s ‘HIP HOP HOLLA’ Spotify playlist, and in the future, get special offers connected to episodes.

Micah Walker, chief creative officer, BMEOF said: “This kicks off a unique calendar of projects for the brand this year. Hip Hop Holla celebrates a love for the genre we’ve connected to the brand, but throughout the year we’ll remix and reimagine other aspects of culture as well.”

Credits:
Client: ROLLiN’ Insurance / IAG
Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Production Company: Revolver
Director: Mike Long
Editor: Lily Davis at The Editors
Post Production: Blockhead VFX
Sound: Rumble
Puppet makers/ Puppeteers: Make-Up Effects Group

Please login with linkedin to comment

bear meets eagle on fire Rollin

Latest News

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
  • Media

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022

The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies. For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can […]

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
  • Marketing

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
  • Media

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings. Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia. The Melbourne-based indy was ranked […]

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm
  • Campaigns

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm

Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022). The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm […]