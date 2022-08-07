Car Insurer ROLLiN And Bear Meets Eagle On Fire To Highlight Hip Hop History In New Project

ROLLiN car insurance has partnered with creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire (BMEOF) to create a 16-part mini-series celebrating important dates in hip hop history.

Building on the cultural cachet of the brand launch spot — which featured a yellow puppet named Larry rapping along to Digital Underground’s ‘90s classic ‘The Humpty Dance’— ‘Hip Hop Holla’ introduces two new characters to the campaign.

Li’l Deets and Jackpot are hip hop connoisseurs who drop their knowledge on all things hip hop from August 8, with new episodes out twice a month on Instagram.

People can also access Lil’ Deets and Jackpot’s ‘HIP HOP HOLLA’ Spotify playlist, and in the future, get special offers connected to episodes.

Micah Walker, chief creative officer, BMEOF said: “This kicks off a unique calendar of projects for the brand this year. Hip Hop Holla celebrates a love for the genre we’ve connected to the brand, but throughout the year we’ll remix and reimagine other aspects of culture as well.”

Credits:

Client: ROLLiN’ Insurance / IAG

Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Mike Long

Editor: Lily Davis at The Editors

Post Production: Blockhead VFX

Sound: Rumble

Puppet makers/ Puppeteers: Make-Up Effects Group