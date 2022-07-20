Robert Gilby Farewells Nielsen To Become CEO Of APAC At Dentsu International

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Robert (Rob) Gilby as CEO of APAC, effective 5 September 2022.

Gilby (main image) joins dentsu from Nielsen where he was President, APAC, responsible for building relationships with key media owners, brands and agencies to deliver audience insights across the media ecosystem.

“Rob is an exceptionally well-rounded leader with a progressive approach that deeply understands the future of the industry and opportunities for growth, for our people, our clients and our business.“

“Importantly, he demonstrated his long-term vision, values-based leadership style and passion for building high-performance, diverse teams that are fundamental to the way we do business at Dentsu,” said Dentsu International CEO, Wendy Clark.

Gilby will be responsible for unifying the APAC region’s 11,600 talented people in 18 markets around dentsu’s global ambition to be the most integrated network in the world.

“I was instantly drawn to dentsu’s compelling vision with its rich heritage as the only holding company born out of Asia. It is a privilege to be leading this region with the world looking to the Asia Pacific region as its GDP growth is forecasted to remain strong, the emerging middle-class booms and rapid digitization and investment in homegrown platforms leapfrog existing technologies. Dentsu’s ability to understand people better than anyone else and vision for horizontal creativity coupled with these market conditions create an exciting opportunity for brands to thrive,” Gilby said.