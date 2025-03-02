AdvertisingNewsletter

Retail Media Platform Zitcha Appoints Jim Kane As Global VP Of Sales

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Jim Kane, Zitcha global VP of sales.
Jim Kane, Zitcha global VP of sales.

Retail media platform Zitcha has appointed retail media sales leader Jim Kane as vice president of sales – global.

Kane will be responsible for executing Zitcha’s global sales strategy. He will lead and develop a high-performance sales team and foster relationships with retailers, brands and advertising partners. In addition, he will refine the company’s go-to-market strategy and leverage data analytics and market intelligence to optimise sales performance and drive product innovation.

With a career across shopper marketing, retail media, and adtech, Kane led sales for Walmart’s Sam’s Club division at WPP’s Triad Retail Media. He also helped launch a retail media network in the sporting goods sector at DICK’S Sporting Goods and has advised C-suite executives on retail growth strategies.

“After meeting Jim, the decision to bring him on board was an easy one. His firsthand experience with the internal challenges and relationships within a retailer when considering or scaling a retail media network is invaluable. He has broad and deep knowledge of global retailers – those already operating networks and those looking to fast-follow with their own. Importantly, he is passionate about Zitcha’s platform, its market position, and long-term vision. He will be a trusted advisor for our team and partners, and is an important addition as we continue to grow Zitcha around the world,” Nick Hinsley, Zitcha’s chief revenue officer said.

“Retail media is evolving quickly, and Zitcha is uniquely positioned to support retailers in building networks that have real impact, for themselves and their brand partners. Built from the retailer’s perspective, the Zitcha platform is a game changer for its ability to unify retail media across multiple environments. I’m looking forward to working with the team to further establish Zitcha as the partner of choice for retailers and brands around the globe,” Kane added.

His appointment follows Zitcha’s recent addition of Debra Berman (former chief marketing officer at Yahoo and JCPenney) and Jonathan Waecker (who held senior marketing and global executive roles at Yahoo, The Walt Disney Company, Zynga and most recently at The Warehouse Group), to senior advisory roles.

Related posts:

  1. BBC Studios Pinches CNN’s Robi Stanton As EVP & GM Of Global Media & Streaming Business ANZ
  2. Kat Droulers To Lead Newly Integrated Queensland Sales Team As State Sales Director
  3. Nils Leonard Appointed Jury President Of 46th AWARD Awards
  4. IAA & Jaid Hulsbosch Team Up To Unlock The Secrets Behind Iconic Brands At Exclusive Sydney Event
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

TV Ratings: MAFS Wins The Night As Petition Launches Against It
The Hallway Co-Founder Simon Lee Joins Enigma As CCO & Partner
Hatched Appoints Kaimera’s Tania Babela & Bohemia’s Alex Curry
News.com.au Launches ‘If It Matters To You, It Matters To News.com.au’ Campaign
Register Lost your password?