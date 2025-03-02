Retail Media Platform Zitcha Appoints Jim Kane As Global VP Of Sales

Retail media platform Zitcha has appointed retail media sales leader Jim Kane as vice president of sales – global.

Kane will be responsible for executing Zitcha’s global sales strategy. He will lead and develop a high-performance sales team and foster relationships with retailers, brands and advertising partners. In addition, he will refine the company’s go-to-market strategy and leverage data analytics and market intelligence to optimise sales performance and drive product innovation.

With a career across shopper marketing, retail media, and adtech, Kane led sales for Walmart’s Sam’s Club division at WPP’s Triad Retail Media. He also helped launch a retail media network in the sporting goods sector at DICK’S Sporting Goods and has advised C-suite executives on retail growth strategies.

“After meeting Jim, the decision to bring him on board was an easy one. His firsthand experience with the internal challenges and relationships within a retailer when considering or scaling a retail media network is invaluable. He has broad and deep knowledge of global retailers – those already operating networks and those looking to fast-follow with their own. Importantly, he is passionate about Zitcha’s platform, its market position, and long-term vision. He will be a trusted advisor for our team and partners, and is an important addition as we continue to grow Zitcha around the world,” Nick Hinsley, Zitcha’s chief revenue officer said.

“Retail media is evolving quickly, and Zitcha is uniquely positioned to support retailers in building networks that have real impact, for themselves and their brand partners. Built from the retailer’s perspective, the Zitcha platform is a game changer for its ability to unify retail media across multiple environments. I’m looking forward to working with the team to further establish Zitcha as the partner of choice for retailers and brands around the globe,” Kane added.

His appointment follows Zitcha’s recent addition of Debra Berman (former chief marketing officer at Yahoo and JCPenney) and Jonathan Waecker (who held senior marketing and global executive roles at Yahoo, The Walt Disney Company, Zynga and most recently at The Warehouse Group), to senior advisory roles.