Rest Super Unveils Oddball Spot Via BMF

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Rest, one of Australia’s largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, has launched a new brand campaign featuring a boundary-breaking body percussion performance designed to capture how it feels to be a Rest member.

Developed in collaboration with BMF, the campaign features real Rest members and artists and its unique creative platform is a first of its kind for Australian superannuation.

“Rest exists to help our members achieve their best-possible retirement outcome regardless of age, gender, background, or balance and our ‘Feel the fairness’ campaign helps us bring this to life,” said Andrew Ford, Rest’s general manager – brand and marketing.

Superannuation can be a challenging category for people to engage with and feel for, but fairness is something Australians can get behind, added Lucy Kough, creative director at BMF.

Kough said: “Fairness is a concept that is best understood when it’s felt. This platform aims to make super something all Aussies can emotionally connect with. And a group of people making music with their hands, arms and thighs seemed like the right place to start.”

The integrated campaign will run across cinema, digital, outdoor and television.

“Everyone should have access to fair super,” Rest’s commitment to this is reflected in its member-centred model and offering which includes lower fees, said Ford.

“Our profits go back to our members, rather than shareholders, which enables us to offer lower fees and that’s something we’re proud to celebrate.

“For working Australians just starting out and with lower balances, higher fees can have a disproportionate impact on their super savings – lower fees mean more money is put directly towards their retirement balances, enabling them to maximise their savings over the long term.”

Rest has around 1.9 million members – of which 60 per cent are women, half are younger than 30 years old, and many work in part-time and casual jobs. By featuring talent from a diverse range of backgrounds, the distinctive campaign is designed to reflect and engage this diverse membership, says Ford.

“The campaign is designed to capture the hearts and minds of working Australians and our members across the nation and is an important part of our work to see young people engaged in their financial futures.”

Rest’s digital service offering is also a significant part of this work and includes a virtual assistant, online advice tools, and a highly rated app designed to support members active involvement with their super.

CREDITS:

Rest:

  • Tyrone O’Neil, Group Executive – Member Engagement
  • Andrew Ford, General Manager – Brand & Marketing
  • Chris Pocock, Head of Brand & Content
  • Georgina Ashley, Senior Brand Manager

Creative Agency – BMF:

  • Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
  • Creative Director: Lucy Kough
  • Senior Creatives: Janet Tyler and Alister McCann
  • Creatives: Mitchell Sutton and Josh Campbell
  • Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice
  • Designer: Fiona McCleod
  • Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
  • Planning Director: Jessica Sutanto
  • Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
  • Group Account Director: Sophie Bogdan
  • Senior Account Manager: Lauren Mayne
  • Account Manager: Annabel Newman
  • Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
  • Agency Producer: Emma Friend
  • Art Buyer: Basir Salleh
  • Production Director: Karen Liddle
  • Integrated Producer: Simone Plaza
  • Finished Artist: Stacey Harrad-Chantler, Jayde Chan
  • Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley
  • Head of Content Production: Nico Engelbrecht
  • Content Producer: Holly Whiteley
  • Director: Joel Kefali

Production – Good Oil:

  • Executive Producer: Juliet Bishop & Sam Long
  • Producer: Tracey Lee Permall

Post Production – Arc:

  • Editor: Luke Haigh
  • Sound Production: Turning Studios & Rumble
  • Music: Elliot Wheeler @ Turning Studios
  • DOP:  Stefan Duscio
  • Photographer: Sarah AdamsonCustom Media:
  • Matt Jones: Group Director
  • Abigail Tan: Strategic Planner
  • Richard Warwick: Head of Digital

Media planning – Custom Media:

  • Matt Jones: Group Director
  • Abigail Tan: Strategic Planner
  • Richard Warwick: Head of Digital

