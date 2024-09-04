Realestate.com.au Springs Into Peak Selling Season With Innovative OOH Campaign

Realestate.com.au, is helping commuters keep moving with an immersive new OOH campaign in partnership with JCDecaux, Kaimera and 72andSunny.

Commuters in Melbourne and Sydney CBDs can’t miss the prominent ‘Keep Moving’ campaign with a takeover of the steps at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne and Central Station in Sydney highlighting realestate.com.au’s support in ‘helping you take the next step’ in your property journey.

Visitors and locals in Bondi are enjoying immersing themselves in the latest campaign as they take a seat on the red couch featured in the campaign’s TVC at the Campbell Parade bus stop.

The campaign track, Heaven (Must Be There) by Aussie band Eurogliders, provides the backing track for commuters to browse live local listings on the interactive side panel at the stop. A similar special build will launch in Fitzroy in Melbourne’s inner-north later this month.

“In line with the launch of our ‘Keep Moving’ campaign, realestate.com.au hit an all-time high audience of 11.58 million people in July and a record unique audience lead over our nearest competitor of 5.08 million people. We’re thrilled to now be bringing these innovative outdoor executions into the campaign, to provide consumers with an engaging brand experience and encourage them to ‘keep moving’ into the spring property season,” said REA group general manager audience and marketing, Sarah Myers.

“With this campaign, realestate.com.au is reinforcing its role as a trusted property companion for Australians. Through tailoring creatives by city and expanding the format across station dominations and special builds, we’re making sure realestate.com.au stays top of mind and part of the conversation when people think about property. The special build at Bondi goes a step further. A custom-built lounge brings the comfort of home to life while people explore local listings,” said JCDecaux sales director NSW, Morgan Hannaford.

realestate.com.au’s multi-channel ‘Keep Moving’ campaign launched in late July, aligned with the Paris Olympics. The launch supported record-high audiences for Australia’s number one address in property, and this fresh out-of-home campaign will continue to drive this momentum as the property market moves into the peak spring selling season.