Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital

Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced the appointment of Dan Tintner to lead Razorfish Australia as Managing Director.

Tintner joins the Groupe after more than seven years at Deloitte Digital Australia, most recently co-leading the consultancy’s martech and adtech offering nationally as Partner for the marketing, data and technology team. He has more than 20 years’ experience in technology and marketing consulting, including previously co-founding a digital agency acquired by Deloitte.

In his new position, Tintner has been tasked with leading the vision of Publicis’ digital agency and continuing to develop market-leading digital solutions for clients, specialising in digital media, SEO and adtech consulting. He will report into Publicis Groupe ANZ chief media officer, Imogen Hewitt.

“Dan brings a wealth of experience across digital, data, design and strategy. He is a highly credentialed digital business leader who deftly balances people needs with high performance and client growth. We are very fortunate to have him lead Razorfish’s team of data, technology and media experts to deliver digital marketing transformation solutions for clients,” said Hewitt.

“I am looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the Razorfish team to deliver pioneering martech, adtech, media solutions, and customer experience outcomes for our clients. Driving commercial success for our partners and ensuring we always put the customer at the centre of everything we do are key motivators for me. I would like to thank the Publicis Groupe leadership for this opportunity and the trust they have given me to lead and grow this respected digital agency brand,” said Tintner.

Tintner will commence in his new position at the end of January, with current MD Rebecca Zemunik departing the business to explore new opportunities.




