Ray Hadley Honoured With Country Music Capital Award

Australian broadcasting legend Ray Hadley has been honoured at the 52nd Golden Guitar Awards with the special Country Music Capital Award for his passionate and sustained support and promotion of Australian country music.

This is one of only a handful of times the Country Music Capital Award has been handed out since its inception at the Golden Guitars in 1977. It is a significant honour that recognises individuals who are not singers, musicians, composers, or music producers (and therefore not covered by the regular criteria for the Awards), but who’ve made a long-term, outstanding contribution to the country music industry.

Throughout his career, Hadley has been a major supporter of the Australian country music industry, convincing station management the Country Music Countdown deserved to be heard on capital city radio. Hadley has now presented 533 editions of the Country Music Countdown program across the country, providing an invaluable platform to both emerging and established country music artists. The show continues to be the number one rating radio program on Sydney radio each week.

Ray also uses his number one Mornings program, The Ray Hadley Morning Show, on 2GB to promote Australian country music.

“It was a wonderful surprise and I was very humbled by the Toyota Golden Guitars decision to acknowledge my contribution to Australian country music,” Hadley said.