R/GA Celebrates Independence With Film Featuring Founder Bob Greenberg

R/GA has celebrated its sale from the Interpublic Group of Companies by creating a new film featuring its founder, Bob Greenberg.

“We started by writing a script that captured Bob’s thoughts about this important moment for us, in a way that felt authentic both to him and the story we wanted to tell. But as the edit progressed, we saw an opportunity to take it further—to tell the story of R/GA’s evolution through the lens of Bob himself, across time. With nearly five decades of history to cover, we turned to AI to help us bring that vision to life,” wrote R/GA’s group creative director Eli Mavros in a blog post.

“Using audio from the shoot, we created a voice clone of Bob with Eleven Labs, ensuring the narration maintained his distinct cadence and tone. We sourced photos and videos of him from different eras—some crisp, others low-resolution. To improve the quality of the sourced content, we ran it through Topaz Photo & Video AI. With these assets in place, we used Runway’s Act One to map performances from internal talent onto the historical photos and clips to bring them to life. Once the visuals were in place, we replaced the temporary voice with Bob’s cloned voice and synced it seamlessly with the footage. Finally, we ran the completed clips through Topaz Video AI to upscale them to 4K. And we closed out the film with footage we shot of present-day Bob.”

Correction 21/3/25: Bob Greenberg’s brother, Richard, passed away in 2018.

