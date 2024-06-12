Quantcast Expands Singapore & Australian Sales Team

Quantcast has announced three new sales executives for its Singapore and Australia teams as it continues to focus on client and commercial growth in the region. Seasoned sales and marketing professionals Lee Wee Keong and Aisyah Ilihaqq Rejaluddin join Quantcast as associate sales managers in the Singapore office, bringing a combined two decades of experience to the business. In Australia, Matt Frost has joined Quantcast as a sales manager in Brisbane.

Lee is an expert in programmatic solutions with strong experience in the Singapore market. He comes to Quantcast from Clear Channel Singapore, where he was a senior sales manager for out-of-home and digital out-of-home solutions. Prior to this, he had media and sales roles at Ink Publishing, Group M, and Asia City Media Group. Throughout his career, he has worked with a range of international brands, including Disney, Visa, Mastercard, and BMW.

Rejaluddin has a background in digital marketing, strategy, and developing client relationships across Singapore. She joins Quantcast from travel marketing platform Sojern, where she was a Business Development Representative. She has also held sales roles at FedEx, TNT Logistics and Panasonic Singapore.

Frost is a highly experienced and award-winning media sales leader, excelling in leading B2B marketing and sales teams, and engaging with SME and large corporate clients in competitive markets. He has previously held senior sales roles at Nine, NOVA Entertainment, GoTransit Media Group, UM Worldwide and JCDecaux.

“Wee Keong and Aisyah are welcome additions to our Singapore team, while Matt brings extensive sales leadership skills to the Australian business as we continue to rapidly expand our client stable and operations across the region,” said Sonal Patel, vice president, APAC at Quantcast.

“All bring a wealth of knowledge in digital and programmatic sales to the business, along with a proven ability to develop strategic partnerships. Their appointments will help drive growth in the Singapore and Australian markets, while continuing to offer a high level of service and results for our clients”.

“Wee Keong and Aisyah’s appointments are a direct result of the growth of our APAC footprint in recent months, particularly across Singapore. By continuing to recruit highly experienced professionals to our APAC team, we’re showing our deep commitment to the region, and commitment to strengthen our expertise for clients”.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Quantcast team, particularly with the sustained growth in its Singapore operations. I’m looking forward to bringing my sales strategy and creative problem-solving skills to the business, to help drive impactful outcomes for Quantcast’s growing Singapore client base,” said Lee.

“Quantcast has made an indelible mark on many businesses across Singapore, helping to drive tangible results in the programmatic advertising space. I’m hoping my digital marketing expertise, and ability to develop strategic client partnerships, will continue to deliver for Quantcast’s clients and help boost revenue in the Singapore market,” Rejaluddin said.

The new sales roles follow other recent appointments in Quantcast’s APAC team, including Jovi Tupas as Sales Lead in the Philippines and Brittany McBride as Client Success Manager.

Quantcast’s APAC team was also significantly bolstered earlier this year with the appointment of senior sales executives Lavin Vaswani as Commercial Director, Asia; Jayaram Gopinath Nagaraj as Group Agency Lead, Asia; and Joyce Seah as Head of Client Success, APAC. All are based in Quantcast’s Singapore office.

The new appointments are effective immediately.