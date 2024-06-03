QMS Wins Iconic Sydney Billboard Tender Changing NSW OOH Landscape

QMS has announced another significant expansion of its NSW portfolio, striking a new agreement with Transport for NSW covering nine of Sydney’s most prized digital out-of-home assets, including the iconic overbridge on Cremorne’s Military Road.

The new partnership with Transport for NSW, which takes effect on 1 January 2025, includes high-traffic locations in Cremorne on Military Road, Crows Nest on the Gore Hill Freeway, Maroubra on Anzac Parade, North Ryde on Epping Road, Wiley Park on King Georges Road, and Blakehurst on the Princes Highway. Each of the nine digital sites will be powered by 100% Green Power.

QMS’ expanded digital network now has the opportunity to reach more than 92%* of the Sydney population each week, representing a significant boost to the audience reach and impact QMS will now be able to provide advertisers.

The significant win marks a major milestone for QMS, which has been following a steep growth trajectory in NSW, including the recently announced tender wins with The Hills Shire Council, the Australian Turf Club’s Rosehill Gardens Racecourse, and the Australian Rail Track Corporation’s (ARTC) out-of-home assets across Sydney.

Together, the four new agreements will expand QMS’ digital large format network in NSW by more than 40% and, combined with the City of Sydney digital street furniture network, cements QMS as a NSW market leader with an unrivalled portfolio of premium assets, that will reshape the Sydney out of home media landscape.

“Creating a compelling and balanced network for our clients and agency partners in Sydney has been one of our key strategic priorities, and the new agreement with Transport for NSW is a game-changing addition to our existing portfolio of premium digital large format billboards,” said QMS chief operating officer, Sara Lappage.

“We’re excited to have been selected as Transport for NSW’s new partner for these sites, which are in highly sought-after locations and are considered some of Sydney’s most prestigious and important digital out-of-home assets.

“The culmination of the Transport for NSW, Australian Turf Club, Hills Shire Council and ARTC tender wins – coupled with our world-class City of Sydney digital street furniture network – calls for a critical shift in how advertisers now need to plan and buy out of home in Sydney and across the country. QMS’ expanded portfolio represents a new way for brands to reach Sydney audiences with a single, scalable and premium digital solution,” she said.