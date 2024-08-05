QMS & Patties Serve Up 3D Pies For Paris Olympics Fans Via Four’N Twenty

QMS has revealed its first Paris 2024 Olympic partner 3DOOH full motion campaign for Patties Foods, with Four’N Twenty pies lighting up QMS’ brand new digital large format site at Emporium Melbourne.

With the full motion 3DOOH creative developed by QMS’ in-house creative services team QUBE, Patties has launched its Four’N Twenty “Official Pie of the Australian Olympic Team” campaign.

Running throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the punchy creative sees a giant 3D hand reach from within the billboard, grab a Four’N Twenty pie, and take a bite. The execution is part of Four’N Twenty’s recently launched creative idea “Being a Fan is Hungry Work”, which celebrates those who put sport first no matter what.

“It’s incredible to be able to partner with such an iconic Australian brand like Four’N Twenty, push the boundaries of 3DOOH, and create a show-stopping execution on our newest screen in the heart of one of Australia’s busiest retail precincts,” said QMS chief sales officer, Tim Murphy.

“Brought to life by our in-house creative services team QUBE, this 3DOOH execution is another great example of how our clients are taking full advantage of our market-leading digital network to make an impact during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” added Murphy.

“Our ambition for the brand is to create iconic moments that capture the attention of Australia, further entrenching us as a heritage brand that continues to evolve with our audiences,” said Patties Food Group’s chief marketing and growth officer, Anand Surujpal.

“Working with OMG’s United, TBWA\Melbourne, and QMS’ QUBE team, we jumped at the opportunity to capture the many hearts – and stomachs – passing through Emporium Melbourne. Harnessing the dynamic power of 3DOOH, we’re excited to remind Aussies that our pies are here to support their hunger, no matter what time they are barracking for the green and gold”.