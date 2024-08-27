QBE & Sydney Swans Celebrate 38-Year Partnership, Via The Core Agency

With anticipation for the Toyota AFL Finals reaching a fever pitch, QBE Insurance and the Sydney Swans have launched an Out-Of-Home (OOH) brand campaign that celebrates their 38-year strong partnership, and the Swans’ triumphant position atop the ladder, via The Core Agency.

As the Swans challenge for their first premiership since 2012, QBE’s campaign will seek to rally Sydneysiders behind the team. The hero visual in the OOH ads features star player Isaac Heeney celebrating on the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with QBE’s branding proudly displayed in the background — a testament to the company’s unwavering support through thick and thin.

The campaign also wraps Sydney’s trams in QBE’s signature cyan and playful signage that turns every passenger into a Swans supporter. Meanwhile, inside the carriages, there are posters with a creative twist on the typical tram line map, where each stop represents a pivotal game in the Swans’ journey to the finals this year – a journey that every Sydneysider is invited to join and celebrate either at the game or through the QBE Swans Hub, with a chance to win great prizes.

David Hirsch, general manager of marketing, QBE Australia Pacific, said: “This campaign is about more than just celebrating a successful season; it’s about honouring the resilience and passion that the Swans and their fans have shown over the years. We’re proud to have been part of this journey and look forward to what’s next.”

Beyond its visuals, the campaign celebrates something close to the hearts of both QBE and the Swans: the power of community and resilience. Both have played vital roles in supporting local Sydney initiatives and grassroots sport, such as through the QBE Sydney Swans Academy, and fostering the strength and perseverance of those around them. As the team prepares for the finals series, this campaign serves as a reminder that the strength of the Swans isn’t just in their skill as a team, but in the community that stands behind them — powered by the enduring partnership with QBE.

