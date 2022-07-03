Qantas Unveils New TV & Digital News Partnerships With Nine, News Corp & The ABC

Qantas Unveils New TV & Digital News Partnerships With Nine, News Corp & The ABC
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Qantas customers are set to enjoy a new suite of new digital and TV news and current affair options, with the airline signing new agreements with ABC, Nine and News Corp Australia.

From today, ABC News will be shown in Qantas lounges and across the domestic jet fleet, providing the latest updates from Australia and around the world.

From 1 August, customers connecting to the free Qantas Wi-Fi network in lounges and onboard will be able to access all content from The Australian and the The Australian Financial Review (AFR) newspapers on their own personal devices and stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment.

Qantas chief customer officer, Stephanie Tully, said the refresh of its news partners and push towards more digital options will offer terrific options for travellers wanting to keep across the day’s events.

“We’re delighted to have ABC News bulletins on board across domestic flights and, for those who like to consume their news online, full access to The Australian and the Financial Review is on offer through our free Wi-Fi.”

In addition to inflight entertainment, Qantas customers and Frequent Flyers enjoy premium complimentary food and drinks, baggage, fast and free Wi-Fi and access to a network of over 50 Qantas lounges around Australia and across the world for eligible customers.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

ABC News Corp Australia Nine Qantas

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]