Qantas Unveils New TV & Digital News Partnerships With Nine, News Corp & The ABC

Qantas customers are set to enjoy a new suite of new digital and TV news and current affair options, with the airline signing new agreements with ABC, Nine and News Corp Australia.

From today, ABC News will be shown in Qantas lounges and across the domestic jet fleet, providing the latest updates from Australia and around the world.

From 1 August, customers connecting to the free Qantas Wi-Fi network in lounges and onboard will be able to access all content from The Australian and the The Australian Financial Review (AFR) newspapers on their own personal devices and stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment.

Qantas chief customer officer, Stephanie Tully, said the refresh of its news partners and push towards more digital options will offer terrific options for travellers wanting to keep across the day’s events.

“We’re delighted to have ABC News bulletins on board across domestic flights and, for those who like to consume their news online, full access to The Australian and the Financial Review is on offer through our free Wi-Fi.”

In addition to inflight entertainment, Qantas customers and Frequent Flyers enjoy premium complimentary food and drinks, baggage, fast and free Wi-Fi and access to a network of over 50 Qantas lounges around Australia and across the world for eligible customers.”