Qantas Unveils New Inflight Safety Video Via Brand+Story

Brand+Story has created a new onboard safety video for Qantas featuring front-line team members and Frequent Flyers, taking viewers on a journey through key safety information from some of the most unique destinations in Australia and around the world.

The new video replaces the Qantas Centenary-themed video that has been screening since 2020.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Catriona Larritt said safety is the number one priority across the Qantas Group, and the inflight video together with Cabin Crew, plays a key role in capturing the attention of travellers to watch and listen to the critical information.

“First and foremost, the video is about familiarising our customers with safety procedures and we try to make it as engaging as possible, in particular for regular flyers who might otherwise tune out”.

The 2024 video features Qantas pilots, cabin crew and customer service agents and Frequent Flyers sharing the safety information from their “magic place” destinations from Litchfield National Park to Lapland.

“We are proud to feature our own well-travelled team members and customers, to not only deliver the safety message but also promote travel and tourism by inspiring people to explore destinations they may not have experienced throughout Australia and beyond,” Larritt said.

The video will be progressively rolled out onboard Qantas flights from this week, with 75 versions including 12 different languages.

The new Qantas safety video was filmed across 14 destinations over 40 days in temperatures ranging from -36 degrees in Lapland, Finland to 36 degrees in Jaipur, India.

Credits:

Agency: Brand+Story

Director: Josh Whiteman

Production: Positive Ape

DOP: Peter Eastgate