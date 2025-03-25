Pureprofile Introduces Three AI Solutions To Help Brands Decode Online Discourse

Global data and insights company Pureprofile Limited has introduced a suite of three new products, powered by Quilt.AI, to help brands and marketers put a research lens to online chatter, adding a layer of insight to consumer sentiment and emerging trends.

Brands are navigating a sea of online data and grappling with interpreting vast amounts of consumer conversations, search data and the open web. With the digital landscape growing more complex, staying ahead of the noise and extracting meaningful direction has become harder than ever before. Accurately decoding these conversations and leveraging them for strategic decision-making is crucial for brands to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded market.

To address this challenge, Pureprofile has brought out three solutions that go beyond traditional social listening methods. The solutions filter through social media, news sites, blogs, search data and the open web and then use AI to decode and interpret consumer sentiment and cultural shifts through a research-driven lens. This reduces complexity by helping to make sense of this wealth of unstructured data to identify clear patterns and guide strategic decisions for consumer insights.

Social Meaning is an all-in-one AI analytics platform that turns unstructured online consumer data into actionable insights. By entering a query, users can leverage the power of advanced AI to seamlessly decode and interpret online, social and digital data through a research lens. This empowers researchers and brands to uncover insights that go beyond the surface of online consumer conversations, revealing deeper, more meaningful trends and patterns.

Emerging Consumer Trends helps organisations stay ahead by uncovering new online trends before they become mainstream. It uses advanced AI to analyse online conversations and track patterns across industries like Fashion, Food and Travel, such as highlighting emerging opportunities and insights for faster, more strategic decision-making.

Beauty Trends gives brands a powerful, data-driven solution to track emerging beauty movements across Australia and global markets. Using advanced AI, it analyses social media, search data, and online conversations to identify and validate key trends in fragrance, makeup and skincare so brands can stay ahead of the curve.

“So much of the modern consumer experience is shaped by online discourse, with the volume of raw consumer data being nothing short of astronomical – from the latest makeup look to viral recipes and self-care routines. Without a clear understanding of emerging trends across multiple markets, brands risk missing key opportunities, misallocating marketing spend, and failing to effectively engage their target audience,” said Niamh Fitzpatrick, chief product officer at Pureprofile.

“Our new solutions, in partnership with Quilt.AI, offer valuable insights into consumer sentiment, cultural shifts and trends before they enter the zeitgeist. Brands can track online conversation globally, and strategically prepare for product rollouts or targeted campaigns in Australia. By tapping into these tools, brands can make smarter, more data-driven decisions with confidence, ensuring they are ahead of the curve and responding to market dynamics in real-time.”