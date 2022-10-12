Publicis’ Global CMO Justin Billingsley Departs Immediately

Publicis Groupe has parted ways with its global chief marketing officer Justin Billingsley effective immediately.

Billingsley had been with the holding company for 13 years and had been in his current role since 2020. He reported directly to Publicis’ global CEO, Arthur Sadoun.

There’s been no explanation for Billingsley’s abrupt exit, however, Publicis said in a statement: “We have ended Justin’s employment and he is now on garden leave. We won’t be making any further comment.”

UK industry site Campaign has speculated that Billingsley was possibly terminated for reportedly making comments in a client meeting that Publicis later deemed as “inappropriate”.

There is no suggestion of any illegal wrongdoing, nor has Billingsley publicly commented on his departure.

Billingsley – a UK native – studied commerce and marketing at the University of NSW in the early 90s and actually began his career at Unilever Australia.