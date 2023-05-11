Privacy Act Changes To Be Unpacked In Free ADMA Webinar

Proposed legislative changes will have a wide reaching impact on how marketers can do their jobs in the future. An expert panel in a webinar hosted by The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising’s (ADMA) will dissect what this means for the industry.

The free online event ‘The Privacy Act Review: Where it is at and What it Means for Marketers’ will take place on May 15, at 1pm. The webinar is free to attend, to register click HERE.

The webinar will focus on the proposed changes to the Privacy Act and what they could mean for marketers and also offer advice on how businesses can start to prepare their teams for what is to come. In addition, the panelists will provide information on other regulatory inquiries currently underway that could impact the marketing industry.

Andrea Martens, CEO of ADMA and Sarla Fernando, Head of Regulatory and Advocacy at ADMA, will be joined by:

Peter Leonard – principal & director, Data Synergies | Chair, ADMA Regulatory & Advocacy Working Group (ARAWG)

Lachlan Rees – manager – government industry & public policy, Suncorp and ARAWG Member

Kate Friedrich – head of legal, cyber data & privacy, Qantas Group and ARAWG Member

“We are thrilled to have such a distinguished group of experts on our panel for this important webinar,” said Andrea Martens, CEO of ADMA. “Data privacy is a critical issue not just for marketers, but for the whole of business and we believe that this webinar will provide valuable insights and guidance for companies to prepare their teams during this important phase.”