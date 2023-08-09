Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry

Prestige Brands Australia has launched an attention-grabbing awareness campaign to unveil the latest fragrance by global superstar Billie Eilish –illuminating a multi-storey mural with a lightshow simulating a storm.

With the lightshow idea together with media planning and buying by Spark Foundry, the campaign aims to create desirability and brand credibility among the target audience of Generation Z.

To do this, a hand-painted mural was commissioned from experiential marketing company Habitat Media to showcase the creative campaign. This artwork, located in Sydney’s Inner West suburb of Redfern, has then been brought to life with an after-dark light projection emulating a rainstorm.

The fragrance campaign also includes tactical placement of premium street posters and dominations across Sydney and Melbourne’s youth hubs, within proximity to exclusive retailer Priceline.

Prestige Brands Australia’s director of business and marketing, Jessica Charlesworth, said: “Step into a world where art and fragrance intertwine at the Billie Eilish No. 2 fragrance launch mural activation. Join us in Redfern, where a captivating hand-painted mural will unveil Billie’s essence. As the sun sets, the mural will be illuminated, accompanied by a sampling activation to indulge your senses in the fragrance. Thanks to the creative minds at Spark, this event promises an inspiring sensory experience celebrating the spirit and the artistry of Billie Eilish.”

Spark Foundry general manager, Peter Roins, said: “We are incredibly excited and proud of the upcoming Billie Eilish fragrance launch campaign. Our team, in collaboration with Prestige Brands, have created an original and standout fragrance campaign that ticks all the boxes and one that will no doubt prove to be a success. We feel privileged to be able to partner with such a progressive and open client to collectively push the envelope on innovation in an otherwise traditional category.”

The Billie Eilish No. 2 fragrance mural lightshow was held on 27 July and will be shown again this Saturday, 12 August.