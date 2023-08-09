Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry

Prestige Brands Targets Gen Z With Racy Billie Eilish Perfume Ad Via Spark Foundry
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Prestige Brands Australia has launched an attention-grabbing awareness campaign to unveil the latest fragrance by global superstar Billie Eilish –illuminating a multi-storey mural with a lightshow simulating a storm.

With the lightshow idea together with media planning and buying by Spark Foundry, the campaign aims to create desirability and brand credibility among the target audience of Generation Z.

To do this, a hand-painted mural was commissioned from experiential marketing company Habitat Media to showcase the creative campaign. This artwork, located in Sydney’s Inner West suburb of Redfern, has then been brought to life with an after-dark light projection emulating a rainstorm.

The fragrance campaign also includes tactical placement of premium street posters and dominations across Sydney and Melbourne’s youth hubs, within proximity to exclusive retailer Priceline.

Prestige Brands Australia’s director of business and marketing, Jessica Charlesworth, said: “Step into a world where art and fragrance intertwine at the Billie Eilish No. 2 fragrance launch mural activation. Join us in Redfern, where a captivating hand-painted mural will unveil Billie’s essence. As the sun sets, the mural will be illuminated, accompanied by a sampling activation to indulge your senses in the fragrance. Thanks to the creative minds at Spark, this event promises an inspiring sensory experience celebrating the spirit and the artistry of Billie Eilish.”

Spark Foundry general manager, Peter Roins, said: “We are incredibly excited and proud of the upcoming Billie Eilish fragrance launch campaign. Our team, in collaboration with Prestige Brands, have created an original and standout fragrance campaign that ticks all the boxes and one that will no doubt prove to be a success. We feel privileged to be able to partner with such a progressive and open client to collectively push the envelope on innovation in an otherwise traditional category.”

The Billie Eilish No. 2 fragrance mural lightshow was held on 27 July and will be shown again this Saturday, 12 August.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Billie Eilish Prestige Brands

Latest News

The Australian Women’s Weekly Celebrates Its 90th Birthday
  • Media

The Australian Women’s Weekly Celebrates Its 90th Birthday

The Australian Women’s Weekly is celebrating its 90th birthday celebrations with the release of its historic September issue, featuring fashion legend and style icon Maggie Tabberer on the cover. On sale today, this special issue features a who’s who of the incredible women who have shaped Australian life since the magazine was first published in 1933, including […]

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners
  • Campaigns

Connecting Plots Delivers Latest Iteration Of “The Experts In Air” For Mitsubishi Air-Conditioners

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia (MHIAA) has launched its latest campaign via Connecting Plots drawing subtle similarities to the world of wine sommeliers. In a highly competitive category that’s hard to navigate, the new campaign by Connecting Plots seeks to unlock the assurance of an expert opinion, with the MHIAA Air Experts behaving like wine […]

CRA: Proposed Copyright Fee Changes A Threat To Local radio
  • Media

CRA: Proposed Copyright Fee Changes A Threat To Local radio

Removal of the long-standing one per cent cap on copyright fees for sound recordings broadcast on air will put the sustainability of local regional radio stations at risk and may undermine attempts to increase financial support for Australian music artists, the commercial radio industry has warned. Last week, senator David Pocock introduced a private member’s […]

Digital Minds Group Makes Three Senior Hires
  • Marketing

Digital Minds Group Makes Three Senior Hires

Indie agency Digital Minds Group has appointed Harry Meech as social media director, Tom Dickinson as performance director and Simran Kaur as senior digital manager.  Lead image L-R: Harry Meech, Simran Kaur and Tom Dickinson. Meech has extensive agency experience, having held senior roles at 303 MullenLowe, Bastion Effect and iProspect and with breadth across […]