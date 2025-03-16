Praytell’s ‘Intownship’ Program Returns To Find PR Talent Outside Cap Cities

Creative communications agency Praytell has opened its ‘Intownship’ program for applications.

The Praytell Intownship program is a paid, six-week placement to help creatively-minded Aussies that live outside of major cities get a foot in the door without having to pull up stumps.

It is designed to help aspiring communications superstars from regional Australia get genuine industry experience by offering all the hands-on benefits of an internship, without the participant needing to relocate to a capital city at their own cost.

The program is open to up and coming talent that live beyond a ‘commutable’ distance to a capital city anywhere in Australia, and is awarded based on ideas and enthusiasm.

One applicant will have the opportunity to work with Praytell’s global teams from Melbourne to New York City, Los Angeles and London on (real) communications briefs and creative challenges for global clients—all from their hometown.

Not forgetting the importance of IRL connection, the Intownship program also features a week-long immersion trip to Praytell’s Melbourne office to kick off their experience, including flights and accommodation from anywhere in Australia and a series of creative field trips.

In its first year the program received applications from all over regional Australia, with marketing student Germainne Garcia from Albany, Western Australia, landing the gig.

“As a regional student I knew it wouldn’t be easy getting my foot in the door so I am so grateful for the educational, delightful and eye opening experience of Praytell’s Intownship program, and the opportunity to work on real life briefs, and find out how agencies function,” said Garcia, who works as a merchandiser for Clemenger Group.

“We were blown away by the creativity, smarts and resourceful spirit of Intownship applications in the first year of the program, so we’re back at it,” said Praytell’s senior vice president, Zoe Watson.

“We’re throwing our virtual doors open from Melbourne to Manhaan once again, in the hopes of unlocking access to coveted internship and industry-mandated experience for creative and ambitious folks in every corner of the country.”

Applications for Intownship are open until Friday 11 April at 11:59pm with an anticipated start date in June.