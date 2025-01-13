Poh Ling Yeow Steps Into Role Of Northern Territory Ambassador

Australian cook, artist, author and TV presenter Poh Ling Yeow has been unveiled as the Northern Territory’s newest ambassador, inspiring Australians to discover a holiday that’s ‘different in every sense’.

Poh steps into this role after gracing the cover of The Australian Women’s Weekly Christmas 2024 issue, a milestone moment as the magazine’s first Outback Christmas cover, captured amid the Rainbow Valley Conservation Reserve and Simpsons Gap in Tjoritja/West MacDonnell National Park near Alice Springs (Mparntwe).

Known for her love of food, art, travel, and culture, Poh has taken an adventure across the Northern Territory, where she travelled through the Top End. She saw destinations such as Litchfield National Park, Finniss River Lodge and the Territory’s tropical capital, Darwin. Her journey also led her into the Red Centre, where she discovered wonders, including Alice Springs (Mparntwe), Hermannsburg (Ntaria), Ormiston Gorge, Ellery Creek Big Hole, Rainbow Valley Conservation Reserve, and the majestic Uluru-Kata Tjuṯa National Park.

Poh’s adventures in the Top End and the Red Centre will be brought to life across social media and other platforms, giving audiences a front-row seat to the NT.

In her new role, Poh will spotlight the Territory’s beauty, rich cultures, vibrant food scene and artistic heritage, inspiring travellers to experience it firsthand.

“As someone who adores travel, learning, and finding inspiration in new places, the NT is a dream destination. From the breathtaking Top End to the awe-inspiring Red Centre, I’ve fallen in love with it all – and I couldn’t be prouder to showcase everything this extraordinary place has to offer!” Poh Ling Yeow said.

“Poh’s passion for food, art, culture, the outdoors and exploration perfectly captures the essence of the Territory. Everywhere she went, she connected effortlessly with visitors and locals alike, with fans from Australia and around the world flocking to meet her. Poh’s genuine warmth, authenticity and deep connection to the landscapes and stories of the Territory make her the perfect inspiration for others to explore our incredible destination,” Tourism NT chief marketing officer Tony Quarmby added.

Poh’s favourite Northern Territory experiences include Darwin and Finniss River Lodge, Litchfield National Park, Alice Springs (Mparntwe), Tjorita / West MacDonnell National Park (Ormiston Gorge, Ellery Creek and Simpsons Gap) and Rainbow Valley Conservation Reserve.

“Darwin instantly felt like home with its tropical vibes and the incredible Asian-inspired food scene. And that sunset over the azure water was just breathtaking! Catching up with MasterChef alum Minoli De Silva in her hometown and hanging out with 2024 Masterchef contestant Juan De La Cruz at her fab restaurant, Ella by Minoli, made it all the more special! The food there typifies Darwin – delicious, culturally authentic, vibrant and laid back,” said Poh.

“Finniss River Lodge, just outside of Darwin, was an absolute foodie paradise! I loved being taken to forage for native bush foods that end up on the menu – talk about paddock to plate! Breakfast amongst the giant termite mounds was amazing!

“And don’t even get me started on the cows and the larger-than-life Territory cattlemen, Brad and Pete – true-blue characters who had me laughing the whole time as we explored the stunning property on buggies. Oh, and the bush bees! As a bee lover with hives at home, getting up close and learning about these native bees was the cherry on top of an already incredible experience.

“My trip to Litchfield National Park’s Tjaynera Falls (Sandy Creek Falls) was absolutely next level! I’m usually a pretty low-key traveller, but being scooped up by helicopter from Finniss River Lodge and dropped straight into the most stunning freshwater swimming hole was just unreal. Swimming in crystal-clear water under a waterfall and then flying back to Darwin in style was pure magic and a total pinch-me moment!”

“I really felt a spiritual connection to Simpsons Gap, a beautiful sacred site for the local Arrernte people I put my head against decade-old gum trees and listened to them drinking water from deep beneath the dry riverbed – it blew my mind. I could have stood and hugged those trees for hours, while I basked in the incredible beauty”.