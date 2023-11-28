Pilot Tackles Sex, Shame, and Stigma With New Campaign Challenging Men To Share Their “Shocker Performance Stories”

A recent survey Pilot conducted shows that shame remains a solid barrier to men seeking professional help for sexual performance issues, so they started a campaign encouraging men to put it all out there, loud and proud.

Pilot is a digital healthcare clinic, and since 2019, Pilot has given over 100,000 Aussie men convenient access to the tools they need to level up their health.

In their typical loud and proud fashion, they have put up a variety of posters around Sydney that amplify men’s “shocker performance stories”. Some of these posters read, “She said we’ve got all night – I lasted two minutes” and “She wanted to go all the way, but I could only get it up halfway”.

As a part of their commitment to dispel stale taboos, Pilot commissioned YouGov to conduct a nationally representative survey to dig into the hard truth, surveying 1,000 Aussie men and women.

The results of Pilot’s latest report give insight into the current state of men’s health, revealing a misplaced sense of shame among men when it comes to their intimate health and that men and women think very differently about intimate health topics.

35% of men and 34% of women believe that men should last over ten minutes during sex, even though the average time is about 5 minutes

Only 56% of men say that they would talk with a healthcare professional if they had sexual performance issues, and 46% of Aussie men admit that their sexual performance has had a direct impact on their mental health.

Clearly, there are a lot of harsh expectations on how men should perform in the bedroom, which can contribute to feelings of inadequacy, embarrassment, and even shame.

With this creative, Pilot hopes to amplify awkwardness and promote acceptance of perceived sexual “failures” by giving visibility to stigmatised issues and encouraging men to share their stories on this landing page. Pilot wants men to realise that it’s okay to fail, to laugh about it, to talk with their mates and partner, and to talk with a healthcare professional about it and sort it out.