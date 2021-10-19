Philippa Noilea-Tani Promoted To Chief Investment Officer Of Wavemaker

GroupM agency Wavemaker has promoted Philippa Noilea-Tani (pictured) to the newly created role chief investment officer, tasked with leading investment strategy for the agency’s clients nationally.

Noilea-Tani began her career 16 year ago as a media assistant at Wavemaker – or MEC, as it was known in 2005 – and will step up from her current role as national head of investment.

Over the past 18 months she has led and contributed to many Wavemaker successes, including developing Wavemaker’s COVID19 response guidance for clients, leading the trading and investment strategy for $100m+ in successful new business pitches, and steering the development of new training programs for agency employees.

In her new role, Noilea-Tani will lead investment strategy for Wavemaker clients nationally, helping them navigate changes in the media landscape. She will continue to evolve the agency’s investment profile, with a focus on audience optimisation, automation and addressability.

Wavemaker CEO Peter Vogel said: “Philippa has worked with passion, integrity and courage to shape Wavemaker’s investment offering through technical investment excellence, a highly collaborative approach and commitment to ensuring we evolve our skills in a rapidly changing media landscape.”

“Just as importantly, she is a generous mentor and inspiring leader for everyone in the agency, not just her immediate teams. I am delighted to be recognising Philippa’s achievements and contributions with this well-deserved promotion.”

Noilea-Tani added: “I love working with our incredible clients and media partners to construct unique opportunities to fuel brand growth. It’s my goal to ensure Wavemaker continues to transform for the future by boosting our capability to deliver omni-channel recommendations for clients.”

“With our fantastic investment teams in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth, we have the capacity to accelerate our clients’ business as well as our own growth over the next 12 months and beyond.”