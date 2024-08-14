Philippa Moig’s Reflections on Garma: A Call for Deeper Connection and Action

In this guest post, industry veteran Philippa Moig (pictured far right at Garma) writes from a place of inspiration after having a life-changing experience. Married to a Wiradjuri man, a member of the MFA DEI Advisory Council, and deeply invested in the allyship and DEI space, Moig is committed to driving meaningful change across our industry.

In one of the most remote corners of Australia, the NITV and SBS community created a space for deep connection at Garma, Gulkula, North East Arnhem Land. An experience that infiltrated deep into my being. I was beyond pumped to be invited by SBS and NITV to this event, and by the invaluable opportunity to listen, learn, and engage in meaningful dialogue as someone striving towards allyship. Garma isn’t just a celebration of Yolngu traditions – it’s a crucial meeting point for Arnhem Land clans and families, sparking conversations on social, political, and cultural, community, education, health and environmental issues. It’s crucial that the impact of this experience reaches beyond those who were there. The messages, lessons, and stories shared at Garma deserve to resonate throughout our industry and spark broader conversations. This article is here to ensure that these powerful insights and calls to action don’t stay confined to the event but are shared far and wide.

The NITV and SBS Crew are unlike any leaders I have met. Their humility, fire, energy, generosity, spirit, compassion, and authenticity are rare. For six days, they shared their time, knowledge, culture, stories, and humour with us. Thank you Uncle Mark Ella, Auntie Rhoda Roberts, Tanya Denning-Orman, Aaron Fa’aso, JP Janke, Rhanna Collins, Anna Dancey, Jason Oakley and Uncle Richard. These people embody true leadership — in servitude of others, elevating voices and stories that need to be heard. They represent not only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence, but also industry and leadership excellence. It was an experience made me reflect on how much the corporate world could gain from such genuine sincerity and collaborative spirit. My deepest thanks to these bloody legends.

Openness, Learning, Connection

It’s important for you to know that as I write, it is with the intent of openness — to learn, grow, and listen in support of First Nations voices, not to elevate my own, and this has been published with the support of cultural leaders and Elders who were part of my Garma experience. As balandas (non-Indigenous Australians), we were welcomed with extraordinary generosity and warmth by NITV and the Yolngu People. “Garma”, meaning “two-way learning process”, is a deep exchange of culture and knowledge. The Yolngu people opened their world to us, sharing their ancient wisdom, cultural practices, language, and deep connection and care for country. The theme of this year’s event, “Fire, Strength, Renewal” (Gurtha-Wuma Worrk-gu), perfectly encapsulates the moment where our First People have demonstrated remarkable strength, resilience, perseverance, and pride following the 2023 referendum outcome. The ask was to build on the groundswell of the 6 million Australians who voted YES!

Observations

Garma illuminated the urgent need for progress in achieving equity in education, health, economic opportunities, housing, and employment. The conversations highlighted not just a historical and cultural richness that should be the pride of our nation, but also the pressing issues that require our collective action.

The gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians remains glaringly evident and I found myself pondering many questions over the week . . .

“Why are First Nations people not fully included in driving these conversations and solutions?”

“Why is the world’s oldest living culture still marginalised?”

“Why does racism persist?”

“Why do we accept this?”

The Yolngu people’s generosity in sharing their culture highlights the immense potential to bridge this gap through mutual respect and understanding.

Moving Forward

As Denise Bowden, CEO of the Yothu Yindi Foundation, aptly stated, “We can only go forward, and forward we must go.” For non-Indigenous Australians, this means embracing a spirit of openness, curiosity, listening intently to truth-telling, acknowledging our past and present. We need to show compassion for the inequities that still exist and strive to do better. So how can we seek out opportunities to learn, listen and connect with First Nations peoples, and work towards a nation built on respect? I asked myself many questions over the week . . .

“How will we challenge ourselves to do better and be better?”

“What do we want our nation’s story to be?”

“What’s my responsibility in this?”

“How do I do that in a way where I’m not speaking on behalf of, and working only in a way which is in true service of elevating Indigenous voices and priorities?”

“What outcomes, businesses, and people can I influence to drive real change?”

From Reflection to Action

Invest: What are the strategic partnerships and long-term commitments we can and should commit to as an industry? First Nations people make up just over 3% of our population, so proportionately 3 per cent of every marketing budget should be the lowest base of investment, but and as an industry we aren’t even hitting that. Corporates, planners, agencies all have a responsibility to lean in here, to be curious and educate themselves. Ultimately, we need more leaders to confidently articulate the value exchange of investment into these spaces to Boards, CMO’s and marketing teams alike. NITV, SBS, Indigenous podcasts, Koori Radio, Koori Mail, Indigitube, LoneStar Productions, ICTV are just a few of the avenues. Elevate: If you hold a position of power and influence, make it a priority to include the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in all strategic discussions in government, politics, board appointments, and all key decision-making forums Learn: Spend time with and learn from First Nations people—explore their culture, language, history, and community. Sign up for a corporate workshop to connect your team and learn like Auntie Rhoda’s String workshop. Educate: Enrich your understanding through diverse media and literature about Indigenous Australia and Torres Strait Islanders. Watch: NITV, channel 34. NITV informs, educates and entertains Indigenous and non Indigenous audiences about the issues that matter the most to Indigenous Australians. Great programs include Frontier Wars, Blue Water Empire and First Australians. Read: Aaron Fa’aso’s “So Far So Good,” Djambatj Mala’s “Why Warriors,” and Gay’Wu Group of Women’s “Song Spirals.” Auntie Rhoda’s article can be found here. Listen: to Indigenous bands like King Stingray, Dhapanbal Yunupingu, and podcasts like Blak Matters

A Shared Path Forward

The stories and lessons shared of Garma demand that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices be heard and respected, guiding our path forward. Garma was a powerful reminder of what truly matters — family, connection, care for one another, and our country. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, with their incredible diversity and rich heritage, have profoundly enriched our nation with their knowledge, hope, and culture. This should be the heart of our national identity. It is time for us to walk alongside them in this journey, toward genuine and transformative change.