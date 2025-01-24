AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

PHD Wins Zurich’s Media In Australia

Tom Fogden
1 Min Read

PHD has won Zurich’s media account in Australia following a review of the insurance giant’s global media agencies.

Omnicom, PHD’s owner, confirmed the move to B&T. Globally, Zurich moved its accounts from IPG Mediabrands’ UMB&T has contacted UM for comment locally.

“PHD is thrilled to partner with Zurich in Australia, we’re looking forward to working with them to help drive their growth, through both stronger performance outcomes and more intelligent planning solutions; it’s a great way to kick off 2025,” said Mark Jarrett, CEO, PHD Australia.

Zurich’s move consolidated the work of 20 agencies across more than 15 markets across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America, according to Campaign.

UM re-pitched for the business against Omnicom and agencies from other holding company agencies, again per Campaign.

Locally, UM had worked on projects for Zurich but had no ongoing relationship with the insurer.

